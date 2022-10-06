Prince Joachim's Children's Titles May Have Been Stripped Due To Rumors He's 'In Love' With Sister-In-Law

Last week, Queen Margarethe II shocked the masses when she announced that son Prince Joachim of Denmark's four children would be stripped of their Prince and Princess titles next year.

At the time, the monarch explained she wanted her grandchildren — Nikolai, 23, Felix, 20, Henrik, 13, and Athena, 10 — "to be able to shape their own existence without being limited by the special considerations and obligations that a formal affiliation with the Royal House as an institution implies."

However, a new report claimed otherwise.