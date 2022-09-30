'We Are All Very Sad': Prince Joachim Of Denmark Breaks Silence On Queen Margrethe II's Decision To Strip His Children's Titles

“As of January 1 2023, the descendants of His Royal Highness Prince Joachim will only be able to use their titles of Count and Countess of Monpezat, their previous titles of Prince and Princess of Denmark ceasing to exist,” read a statement from the Danish Royal House.

“With her decision, Her Majesty the Queen wants to create a framework for the four grandchildren, to a much greater degree, to be able to shape their own existence without being limited by the special considerations and obligations that a formal affiliation with the Royal House as an institution implies,” continued the palace's official remarks.

As expected, the father-of-four was not pleased with the decision, admitting this was not what he wanted for his children's future.