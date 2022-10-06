Prince Harry Is Reportedly 'Miserable' In America, Regrets Leaving His Family Behind
Prince Harry hasn't been able to learn from the mistakes royals made before him. According to biographer Hugo Vickers, the California-based Duke of Sussex is "miserable" living away from his family, but if he paid any attention to the monarchy's past, he could have avoided all the mess.
Back in 1936, Queen Elizabeth II's uncle Edward VIII shocked the masses when he abdicated the throne, something he had to do if he wanted to marry Wallis Warfield Simpson, who much like Meghan Markle is an American divorcée.
"It’s fascinating when you draw the parallels between the two. Both of them married divorced American women. We all know that, but it goes much deeper than that," British producer Nick Bullen previously noted. "Edward and his brother also experienced their own sibling rivalry, which can be compared to Harry’s strained relationship with his brother, Prince William."
Plus, Edward wrote a memoir shortly after he left the monarchy, something Harry is in the midst of doing. Bullen revealed the former "was paid a fortune" for his tome. "It may have even been the highest-paid book of its time. It had a tremendous impact." Meanwhile, Harry is reportedly being paid around $20 million for his work.
As OK! has reported, Harry's relatives are said to be up in arms over his memoir, and just like Edward, distancing himself from the royal lifestyle may eventually lead to him and Meghan fading into "obscurity."
"It may seem far from now, but it will happen," Bullen declared of the Sussexes' decrease in popularity. "What will happen to Harry and Meghan ten years from now? How long will Harry and Meghan Markle's value stay at such a high level? Will they be the same stars they are now? Some historians have suggested that this is unlikely. "
While Harry has yet to vocalize any problems with his American lifestyle, he and Meghan are looking to relocate from their Montecito, Calif., mansion to the smaller, private community of Hope Ranch, where house prices can soar as high as $22 million.
Vickers' thoughts were published by Radar.
