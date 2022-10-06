Prince Harry Is Reportedly 'Miserable' In America, Regrets Leaving His Family Behind

Back in 1936, Queen Elizabeth II's uncle Edward VIII shocked the masses when he abdicated the throne, something he had to do if he wanted to marry Wallis Warfield Simpson, who much like Meghan Markle is an American divorcée.

"It’s fascinating when you draw the parallels between the two. Both of them married divorced American women. We all know that, but it goes much deeper than that," British producer Nick Bullen previously noted. "Edward and his brother also experienced their own sibling rivalry, which can be compared to Harry’s strained relationship with his brother, Prince William."