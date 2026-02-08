EXCLUSIVE OK! Reveals ALL of Rudest Man in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino's Showbiz Victims After Filmmaker Savaged Paul Dano Source: MEGA Quentin Tarantino has feuded with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood, including George Clooney and Uma Thurman. Aaron Tinney Feb. 8 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Quentin Tarantino has long cultivated an image as cinema's most outspoken auteur, but the director is facing renewed criticism after a fresh round of public insults revived claims Hollywood's enfant terrible has spent decades antagonizing colleagues – and OK! has the details on all the power players he's ever offended. Tarantino, 62, rose to prominence after the release of Reservoir Dogs in 1992 and went on to direct films including Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill and Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. Known for his combative interview style and fierce loyalty to his own opinions, the filmmaker has historically dismissed criticism as part of his persona.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Quentin Tarantino is facing renewed criticism over his fresh insults.

Article continues below advertisement

That tolerance appears to be thinning following remarks he made about actor Paul Dano during a podcast appearance earlier this year. Speaking to author Bret Easton Ellis, Tarantino criticized Dano's performance in There Will Be Blood, claiming: "He's just such a weak, weak, uninteresting guy." He went on to disparage other actors, including Matthew Lillard and Owen Wilson.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Quentin Tarantino called Paul Dano a 'weak actor.'

Article continues below advertisement

The comments prompted a backlash across the industry, with Daniel Day-Lewis, who featured alongside Dano in There Will Be Blood, publicly defending his costar. The episode has drawn renewed attention to Tarantino's history of confrontations. Actor George Clooney, who worked with Tarantino on From Dusk Till Dawn and ER, previously said the director dismissed his career. He hit back by saying: "He did some interview where he was naming movie stars, and he was talking about Brad (Pitt) and somebody else, and then this guy goes, 'Well, what about George?' He goes, 'He's not a movie star.' And then he literally said something like, 'Name me a movie since the millennium.' And I was like, 'Since the millennium? That's kind of my whole f------ career.'" Iconic director Spike Lee has repeatedly criticized Tarantino's use of racial slurs.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA George Clooney said Quentin Tarantino dismissed his career.

Article continues below advertisement

The dispute intensified with the release of Django Unchained in 2013. Lee told Vibe magazine: "I can't speak on it 'cause I'm not gonna see it. The only thing I can say is it's disrespectful to my ancestors to see that film." Tarantino later accused Lee of attacking him publicly rather than discussing concerns privately. Tensions also emerged between Tarantino and Denzel Washington, during rewrites on Crimson Tide in 1995. Washington reportedly objected to racial language added to the script, resulting in a heated on-set confrontation. Director Oliver Stone has spoken of his anger after Tarantino criticized Natural Born Killers, which was based on Tarantino's script. Stone said: "All over the world – everywhere we went – we were hurt by the critics with him saying we had rewritten the script… it was just outrageous."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Tensions emerged between Quentin Tarantino and Denzel Washington during rewrites on 'Crimson Tide' in 1995.