R. Kelly Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison While Already Serving 30 Years Behind Bars For 2021 Trafficking Convictions

Before his sentence was announced, one of Kelly's victims gave a statement read by their attorney, Christopher Brown, regarding the "abusive and dominating" treatment they suffered from the "I Believe I Can Fly" artist that allegedly caused them to become suicidal.

"I have lost my dignity due to Robert Kelly. I have lost my dreams due to Robert Kelly. I have lost my teenage years to Robert Kelly," the statement said. "I will forever be the girl that R Kelly peed on."

The shocking video of the convicted sex offender urinating on a 14-year-old girl was shown in Kelly's recent court case, decades after the 42 minute footage was filmed.

A separate statement confirmed one of Kelly's minor victims had lied about the abuse in the beginning, explaining she had been "afraid to expose Robert" because she was concerned about what could happen to her parents if she told the truth.