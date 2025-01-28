Rachael Kirkconnell Vows to Not Get Back Together With Matt James After Shocking Split
It looks like Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell are over — for good.
The reality starlet, 28, was caught at an airport, where she was asked about the recent breakup, which seemed to catch her — and everyone else — off guard.
“It’s nothing that you can prepare for. So, you just take it one day at a time,” she said in a video posted by Instagram gossip account Deux Moi on Tuesday, January 28. “I think things will start to come out and I’ll speak about it whenever I’m ready, but for now, I’m just protecting my peace.”
The social media star denied that infidelity played a role in her split from James, 33, adding that there's no shot she would get back together with him again.
As OK! previously reported, James announced he and Kirkconnell had gone their separate ways after meeting on The Bachelor in 2020.
“Father God, give Rachael and I strength to mend our broken hearts. Give us a peace about this decision to end our relationship that transcends worldly understanding,” James captioned a throwback photo of them from his season of the ABC series, which aired in 2021. “Shower our friends and family with kindness and love to comfort us. And remind us that our Joy comes from you, Lord.”
The pair, who have been together for four years, haven't revealed more information about their split, but a source claimed it "was a long time coming."
“Matt just couldn’t commit to her," the source told Us Weekly.
They are “both very upset” following the breakup, but Kirkconnell is “ready to move on,” the insider explained.
Kirkconnell recently made headlines for being spotted with her ex in New York City in late January, however, she debunked the rumors immediately.
“Hmm wasn’t me lol,” she wrote via Instagram.
Kirkconnell will share her side of the story on Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast, which airs on Tuesday, January 28, at 9 p.m.
“It’s her turn to speak,” read a caption on Call Her Daddy’s Instagram, which teased a clip of Kirkconnell sitting down with the podcast host.