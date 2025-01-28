Rachael Kirkconnell Vows to Not Get Back Together With Matt James After Shocking Split

It looks like Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell are over — for good.

The reality starlet, 28, was caught at an airport, where she was asked about the recent breakup, which seemed to catch her — and everyone else — off guard.

“It’s nothing that you can prepare for. So, you just take it one day at a time,” she said in a video posted by Instagram gossip account Deux Moi on Tuesday, January 28. “I think things will start to come out and I’ll speak about it whenever I’m ready, but for now, I’m just protecting my peace.”