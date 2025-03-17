'Reserved' Rachael Kirkconnell 'Wants People to Know Everything About Me' After Matt James Split: 'I'm Excited'

Rachael Kirkconnell is stepping into the spotlight solo and ready to redefine her narrative following her split from former Bachelor Matt James.

In a new interview, the reality star, 28, opened up about her transformation and longing for authenticity.

“I wasn’t seen as an individual person but more as a unit. So, really, I want people to know everything about me,” Kirkconnell revealed. “I don’t think there’s anything specific. I’m excited to let people in a little bit more.”