'Reserved' Rachael Kirkconnell 'Wants People to Know Everything About Me' After Matt James Split: 'I'm Excited'
Rachael Kirkconnell is stepping into the spotlight solo and ready to redefine her narrative following her split from former Bachelor Matt James.
In a new interview, the reality star, 28, opened up about her transformation and longing for authenticity.
“I wasn’t seen as an individual person but more as a unit. So, really, I want people to know everything about me,” Kirkconnell revealed. “I don’t think there’s anything specific. I’m excited to let people in a little bit more.”
The Georgia native candidly reflected on her past, stating, “I think I’ve been more reserved in the last few years. And I think I was thinking about more than just myself when it came to every single aspect of my life and any decision I made.”
Now single after her breakup with James, 33, in January 2025, she has embraced her newfound freedom. “I don’t really have to think about anyone but myself,” she explained. “I just want to put myself out there in every way. So hopefully, everyone can get to know, really, everything about me.”
Stepping into this new chapter, Kirkconnell is determined to embrace life fully. “I’m honestly just taking it one day at a time. I am just trying to make lemonade out of lemons,” she shared. “I will say I think that’s what my goal is professionally, just to say yes to a lot more things than I usually would and just put myself out there.”
Reflecting on her past, Kirkconnell admitted she’s “trying to get myself out of that comfort zone and just kind of learn more about myself along the way.”
Still on a journey of self-discovery, she emphasized the importance of self-love, saying, “It’s mostly about just getting my confidence back or being nicer to myself or a lot more positive affirmations towards myself.”
As OK! previously reported, Kirkconnell spoke to Alex Cooper on "Call Her Daddy" about what went wrong.
“It was definitely out of nowhere,” Kirkconnell said at the time. “He said that at the end of the day, there were just qualities about me that he worries about having in a wife.”
When the two got into an argument about where to eat, things started to fall apart.
"He just was trying to express to me like, 'If you get emotional about little things like this, like, what is going to happen in life when something really terrible happens?'" she recalled.
"He said that at the end of the day there were just qualities about me that he worries about having in a wife," she shared. "Like at the end of the day, there are things that we aren't compatible with and like, the whole accountability and saying sorry and all that, was really the main thing. It was just one of those things where he, I think, just had this realization that I should want to propose to you by this time."
Kirkconnell spoke to Life & Style.