Rachael Ray Ignores Concerns About Her Appearance and Slurred Words by Posting Recipe on Instagram

Photo of Rachael Ray
Source: @rachaelray/instagram

Rachael Ray sparked health concerns from fans after posting a video on social media.

By:

Sept. 4 2024, Published 5:39 p.m. ET

Rachael Ray is keeping calm and carrying on.

Two days after the chef sparked concerns from fans for slurring her words in an Instagram video, she popped back on the social media app to share a recipe.

rachael ray ignores concerns slurring her words video posting recipe instagram
Source: @rachaelray/instagram

Rachael Ray shared a new recipe two days after fans voiced their concerns for her health.

"Break out the cast iron 🥘 it’s time to put a little pep in Wednesday night’s dinner step with a shrimp 🍤 and chorizo paella party 🎉," the star, 56, captioned the upload. "Recipe link in bio~#RachaelRay #RRhere #Paella #NailedIt #NitroCast."

Ray made no mention of her previous post or her followers' comments.

rachael ray ignores concerns slurring her words video posting recipe instagram
Source: @rachaelray/instagram

In a Monday, September 2, video, viewers thought the chef slurred her words and looked different than usual.

As OK! reported, in addition to appearing to slur her words in the video, many of the Food Network star's admirers thought her face looked different. While some accused the talk show host of being "drunk" or having suffered a medical condition, others thought she was just aging, as she's been famous since the early 2000s.

While Ray "liked" some of the comments on her recent recipe post, she didn't interact with any of the 600+ comments on the video.

rachael ray ignores concerns appearance slurred words video posting recipe instagram
Source: mega

Ray rose to fame in the early 2000s via the Food Network's '$40 a Day.'

The cookbook author hasn't publicized any recent health issues and revealed to People earlier this year that she has no plans of slowing down career-wise.

"I'm not really good with downtime. I love to work. I love it," she insisted. "I love to have my brain very active, and if I'm not writing shows, I'm drawing ‘foodles’ I call them — recipes on paper — and writing books and things. I don't like being idle. I've never been good at it."

rachael ray ignores concerns appearance slurred words video posting recipe instagram
Source: mega

The star's eponymous talk show aired from 2006 to 2023.

"I really am bad at doing nothing!" she confessed, revealing she sometimes begins her days as early as 3 a.m. so she has time to get everything done.

"I can't sleep. I wake up at three or four in the morning, and I just start working because I can't stop thinking about it. I'm not very good at sleep. I never have been," the 30 Minute Meals host spilled. "Even when I was a little girl. My nickname was Little Hoot because I was a night owl."

When it comes to her future endeavors, Ray shared, "I'm always game for anything, and I'm a person who's over 50 years old. I'm trying to still remain relevant, which is an honor. It's cool to be over 50 and get new opportunities that keep getting thrown at me."

