'Get This Woman Some Help': Rachael Ray, 56, Concerns Fans With 'Messy' Appearance in New Cooking Video — Watch
Rachael Ray fans are worried for the famous chef after the 56-year-old posted a new video on social media.
Taking to Instagram on Monday, September 2, with a tribute for Tony Bennett, the 2000s talk show host shocked viewers with her nearly unrecognizable appearance.
Ray had been honoring the late jazz and traditional pop singer by making his favorite dish, Ossobucco, which featured "succulent braised veal shanks with creamy polenta and bread," according to a joint post shared to the social media app by Ray and an account for Home Made Nation.
In the video, Ray recalled the time she "almost killed" Bennett after inviting him and his wife, Susan Crow, over for dinner.
"I had polished the floors in the kitchen because, well, Tony Bennett’s coming to dinner," the television personality quipped. "I have to make sure the floors are perfect and the house is clean and everything is just amazing."
As it turned out, Ray admittedly may have gone "overboard" with her cleaning measures because Bennett's chair "slid out from under" him, causing the "New York State of Mind" singer to "hit his head" on her marble counter.
Thankfully, Bennett — who died in July 2023 at age 96 after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's seven years prior — was OK, as he was able to devour "double portions" of what she had whipped up for him.
In the comments section of the post, some fans thanked the Rachael Ray in Tuscany host for sharing such a "special memory," however, other critics were more concerned with the cookbook author's appearance.
"OMG someone get this woman help! She looks and acts like she has been drinking all the time. I love Rachael but she’s so hard to watch like this," one social media user admitted, as another hater accused Ray or "slurring" her words.
"What the heck is wrong with her? Messy hair, slurring words….wow just wow," a third troll declared, while a fourth added, "I’m not sure what is going on with her, but she doesn’t look well. I hope she is OK."
Supporters of Ray jumped to her defense in response to the harsh criticism displayed in her comments section.
"Wow ppl are mean! I honestly think she looks different bc she stopped wearing makeup! It's crazy how many ppl are affected by her literally just not wearing makeup!" one fan expressed, as an additional admirer wrote: "[The f---] is wrong with you hate-filled people? You’re all so perfect that going out of your way to insult other humans makes you feel worthy?! It’s truly pathetic. Thank you, Rachael for sharing your wonderful and personal experiences. My grandmother knew Tony Bennett and this warmed my heart. God bless. And your home in Tuscany is breathtaking! 🇮🇹 ❤️."