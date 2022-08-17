TMI! Rachel Bilson Shares The NSFW Thing She Misses Most About Ex Bill Hader
BDE? TMI! Actress Rachel Bilson didn’t mince words when it came to discussing what she misses most about her former flame Bill Hader — his apparent BDE.
On the Monday, August 15, episode of her podcast, "Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson," The O.C. alum had a raunchy response at the ready when asked about what she missed most about her relationship with the Saturday Night Live alum.
"His big d**k!" she joked.
First romantically linked in the fall of 2019, 40-year-old Bilson and 44-year-old Hader were an item for less than a year, with multiple news outlets confirming their breakup — one that the New York, I Love You star would later describe as being “really hard” — in July 2020.
RACHEL BILSON SAYS HER SPLIT FROM BILL HADER WAS 'PROBABLY HARDER THAN CHILDBIRTH'
“I could not leave my house, you know what I mean?” the star explained of their mid-pandemic split on an episode of her podcast nearly two years later in June, adding that, at the time, she “had nothing else to do but sit in it, and deal with it and feel it.”
"It was probably the hardest thing I've ever done," Bilson said of their “really hard breakup,” dubbing the experience as being “harder than childbirth.”
"If you actually face it, you can come out of it and be like, 'OK, I did that and I'm ready for the next thing,'" she added.
After calling it quits with Bilson, the Barry star dated Pitch Perfect alum Anna Kendrick. Although it's unclear when exactly the Noelle co-stars kicked off their romance, it was confirmed in January that the pair had been dating for some time.
IT'S OVER!: BILL HADER & ANNA KENDRICK CALL IT QUITS AFTER SEVERAL MONTHS OF DATING
"Bill and Anna are in love and very happy in their relationship, and enjoying their time together,” an unnamed insider told Entertainment Tonight in March.
Yet it seems this happiness was relatively short-lived. Roughly five months later in June, an anonymous source confirmed that the notably private couple had ended their relationship.
"Bill Hader and Anna Kendrick have broken up,” the insider shared at the time.