What's My Name? 'Bachelorette' Star Rachel Lindsay Reveals Teresa Giudice Thought She Was Rihanna

Before becoming a mother in 2022, Rihanna did an interview with Elle where she mentioned Giudice by name.

Talking about which Real Housewives mom she looked to when she was preparing to be a mother, Rihanna noted, “Heather Dubrow is so chic while being a mom. Just love the way that she just allows her kids to be who they are. And that's really inspiring to me.”

“But,” she added, “Teresa [Giudice] from Jersey does not play about her kids. She will flatten you about those kids. And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that's the type of mom I'm going to be. Psycho about it.”