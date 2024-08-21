OK Magazine
What's My Name? 'Bachelorette' Star Rachel Lindsay Reveals Teresa Giudice Thought She Was Rihanna

Rachel Lindsay and Teresa Giudice had quite an awkward interaction.

Aug. 21 2024, Published 11:25 a.m. ET

The Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay recently opened up on "The Ringer Reality TV" podcast about a run-in she had with Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, admitting Giudice once mixed her up with Rihanna.

Teresa Giudice confused Rachel Lindsay and Rihanna while backstage at BravoCon in 2022.

Lindsay recounted how the pair met at BravoCon 2022 in New York.

“Teresa thought I was Rihanna,” Lindsay shared.

Noting Giudice wasn’t joking and sincerely did mix her up with the singer, Lindsay went on to explain that Giudice immediately realized she was not the famous “We Found Love” crooner.

Detailing the ordeal happening “behind the stage,” Lindsay explained the Bravo star “thought Rihanna was hosting the panel she was on. And I was like, ‘No.’ But she knew I looked familiar because I had interviewed her with Extra. And in her mind, it was like, ‘Oh, this must be Rihanna.’”

Teresa Giudice claimed Rihanna was DM'ing her.

Giudice then claimed Rihanna had been direct messaging her, and Lindsay clarified again to Giudice she was not the singer. Lindsay wrapped by sharing how the confusion has become a running joke between the pair, as they turned it “into something fun” and now laugh about the incident whenever they see each other.

Rachel Lindsay claimed Teresa Giudice mixing her up as Rihanna is now a running joke between them.

Before becoming a mother in 2022, Rihanna did an interview with Elle where she mentioned Giudice by name.

Talking about which Real Housewives mom she looked to when she was preparing to be a mother, Rihanna noted, “Heather Dubrow is so chic while being a mom. Just love the way that she just allows her kids to be who they are. And that's really inspiring to me.”

“But,” she added, “Teresa [Giudice] from Jersey does not play about her kids. She will flatten you about those kids. And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that's the type of mom I'm going to be. Psycho about it.”

Rihanna has mentioned Teresa Giudice before in an interview.

Her Rihanna flub aside, Giudice has been garnering much press lately in regards to her future on RHONJ. After the Season 14 finale wrapped, it remains uncertain what direction the show is going to move forward in. Andy Cohen has mentioned there are four different paths the show could take, with one being an all-new cast and another being keeping some of the women and replacing others. Cohen has been clear, though, that this cast can “not move forward” in their current state due to the massive divide among them. Giudice, for her part, has been with the show since its inception and has made it clear she will not depart until Bravo tells her it’s a wrap.

