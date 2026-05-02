Rachel Zoe Admits Mauricio Umansky Is 'Living a Very Different Life' After Divorcing Kyle Richards

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Rachel Zoe provided insights into Mauricio Umansky's adjustment to single life during the recent reunion of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The episode aired on April 30, and revealed unexpected dynamics among cast members. “He’s living a very different life,” Rachel, 54, stated during the episode. Host Andy Cohen prompted a discussion about Kyle Richards’ experience at a party in Aspen with Mauricio.

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Kyle Richards Reacts to Mauricio Umansky’s Behavior

Source: MEGA Kyle Richards reacted to Mauricio Umansky's behavior at a party.

Kyle, 57, expressed discomfort with Mauricio’s behavior, saying, “I think for a second he forgot that I had been his wife for 30 years — even though we’re separated.” This comment underscored the shifting nature of their relationship post-separation. Kyle described the situation as challenging, noting that she observed Mauricio “be this single guy right in front of me.”

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Source: MEGA The reunion highlighted tension following their separation.

Rachel corroborated these sentiments by stating that the party atmosphere “was not great” and referred to it as an “awful” experience. The separation between Kyle and Mauricio was announced in July 2023, yet they have not initiated divorce proceedings. Kyle revealed that she and Mauricio have discussed the possibility of divorce. She expressed her concerns, stating that divorce would “change” her life and be “scary.”

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Rachel Zoe Shares Firsthand Observations

Source: MEGA Rachel Zoe described the party atmosphere as awful.

Rachel addressed Kathy Hilton during the reunion, reiterating her observations of Mauricio. “He lives a totally different life. I see him, like, three times a week. I see him everywhere,” she remarked, indicating that Mauricio is actively engaging in social activities as a single man. In addition to discussing Mauricio, Rachel is also dealing with her divorce from Rodger Berman, which she announced in September 2024. Earlier this season, Rachel recounted an incident where friends attempted to set her up with Mauricio. “Someone tried to set me up with him. Three people in one night at one event,” she said, firmly noting her loyalty to Kyle.

Changing Relationships Reshape the Cast Dynamics

Source: MEGA Changes continued to shape cast dynamics.