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Rachel Zoe Admits Mauricio Umansky Is 'Living a Very Different Life' After Divorcing Kyle Richards

Photo of Rachel Zoe and Mauricio Umansky.
Source: MEGA

Rachel Zoe discussed Mauricio Umansky’s single life.

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May 2 2026, Published 12:37 p.m. ET

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Rachel Zoe provided insights into Mauricio Umansky's adjustment to single life during the recent reunion of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The episode aired on April 30, and revealed unexpected dynamics among cast members.

“He’s living a very different life,” Rachel, 54, stated during the episode. Host Andy Cohen prompted a discussion about Kyle Richards’ experience at a party in Aspen with Mauricio.

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Kyle Richards Reacts to Mauricio Umansky’s Behavior

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Image of Kyle Richards reacted to Mauricio Umansky's behavior at a party.
Source: MEGA

Kyle Richards reacted to Mauricio Umansky's behavior at a party.

Kyle, 57, expressed discomfort with Mauricio’s behavior, saying, “I think for a second he forgot that I had been his wife for 30 years — even though we’re separated.” This comment underscored the shifting nature of their relationship post-separation.

Kyle described the situation as challenging, noting that she observed Mauricio “be this single guy right in front of me.”

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Image of The reunion highlighted tension following their separation.
Source: MEGA

The reunion highlighted tension following their separation.

Rachel corroborated these sentiments by stating that the party atmosphere “was not great” and referred to it as an “awful” experience.

The separation between Kyle and Mauricio was announced in July 2023, yet they have not initiated divorce proceedings. Kyle revealed that she and Mauricio have discussed the possibility of divorce. She expressed her concerns, stating that divorce would “change” her life and be “scary.”

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Rachel Zoe Shares Firsthand Observations

Image of Rachel Zoe described the party atmosphere as awful.
Source: MEGA

Rachel Zoe described the party atmosphere as awful.

Rachel addressed Kathy Hilton during the reunion, reiterating her observations of Mauricio. “He lives a totally different life. I see him, like, three times a week. I see him everywhere,” she remarked, indicating that Mauricio is actively engaging in social activities as a single man.

In addition to discussing Mauricio, Rachel is also dealing with her divorce from Rodger Berman, which she announced in September 2024.

Earlier this season, Rachel recounted an incident where friends attempted to set her up with Mauricio. “Someone tried to set me up with him. Three people in one night at one event,” she said, firmly noting her loyalty to Kyle.

Changing Relationships Reshape the Cast Dynamics

Image of Changes continued to shape cast dynamics.
Source: MEGA

Changes continued to shape cast dynamics.

Rachel emphasized the challenges she faces, stating, “The only thing I can say, very honestly, is some really bad things happened in real time this summer that were quite shocking.” Her openness regarding her own struggles has resonated with viewers, adding depth to her character on the show.

As the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills continues to air on Bravo, fans are left to ponder how the evolving relationships among the cast members will affect their dynamics moving forward.

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