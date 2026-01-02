or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
rachel zoe
REALITY TV NEWS

Rachel Zoe Spills People Tried to Set Her Up With Kyle Richards' Ex Mauricio Umansky

Photo of Rachel Zoe
Source: MEGA

Rachel Zoe opened up about her divorce and being set up with Kyle Richards’ ex during her 'RHOBH' debut.

Profile Image

Jan. 2 2026, Published 8:21 a.m. ET

Rachel Zoe made a stunning entrance into The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during the Season 15 premiere, showcasing that she still knows how to command attention on Bravo.

The episode, which aired on Thursday, December 4, introduced the 54-year-old fashion mogul at Kyle Richards’ Summer Solstice party. Already familiar with some of the women, Zoe quickly clicked with Dorit Kemsley as they bonded over their respective divorces.

image of Rachel Zoe joined 'RHOBH' Season 15.
Source: @bravo/YouTube

Rachel Zoe joined 'RHOBH' Season 15.

During the event, Kathy Hilton inquired if Kemsley was bothered by PK’s presence with other women since their separation. (Dorit and PK, 58, separated in May 2024, and she officially filed for divorce in April, right after photos surfaced of him kissing another woman.)

Dorit observed that PK seemed to emulate the behavior of Mauricio Umansky, Kyle’s estranged husband, who has been seen with multiple women following his July 2023 split from Kyle.

image of Dorit Kemsley and Paul Kemsley were married for nine years.
Source: MEGA

Dorit Kemsley and Paul Kemsley were married for nine years.

Amid the conversation, Rachel interjected. “Kyle, I saw Mau in Aspen,” she revealed while in front of all the women. “Someone tried to set me up with him. Three people in one night at one event.”

Rachel clarified her reaction, stating, “I was like, ‘That’s Kyle’s ex-husband, are you mental?’ Like, no.”

An awkward silence fell over the table as she continued, “It’s like when someone’s famous and another person’s famous, you guys know each other.”

image of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have been separated since 2023.
Source: MEGA

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have been separated since 2023.

rachel zoe
rachel zoe

As the episode unfolded, Rachel delved into her own divorce from Rodger Berman. “I’m trying to look at him like a friend, and I’m not there yet,” Rachel confided to Kathy. “At the end of the day, I think we’ve outgrown each other. I think? Listen, he’s always been Grateful Dead and I’ve always been St. Barts. We became very different people.”

Rachel and Rodger split in September 2024 after 26 years together, with Rachel filing for divorce in July. The couple shares two sons, Skyler, 14, and Kaius, 11.

image of Rachel Zoe shared details about her split from Rodger Berman.
Source: MEGA

Rachel Zoe shared details about her split from Rodger Berman.

In another poignant moment filmed at home, Rachel offered insight into the challenges of her relationship with Rodger. “There’s a lot of reasons that our relationship was strained. In hindsight, if I had to say a great regret, my greatest regret would probably be working together,” she reflected.

image of Rachel Zoe parted ways with Rodger Berman after 26 years.
Source: MEGA

Rachel Zoe parted ways with Rodger Berman after 26 years.

The duo’s marriage and professional relationship were showcased on Bravo’s The Rachel Zoe Project from 2008 to 2013. (Rodger has since moved on with stylist Bree Jacoby.)

“Lines got crossed. The person that I was with my whole adult life, in many ways, was unrecognizable,” she continued, fighting back tears. “Ultimately, that person didn’t feel right around me or around my kids.”

Rachel also shared that the kids have a “tricky” relationship with Rodger, explaining, “I think that they wonder why he sometimes does or says things that he says. Why he acts the way he does. Why there is time spent with his girlfriend versus his kids.”

