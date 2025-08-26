Kyle Richards and Ex Mauricio Umansky Reunite for Friend's Birthday Party 2 Years After Split: Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Estranged spouses Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky recently reunited at a friend’s birthday party. Actress Bijou Phillips posted an Instagram Story from skincare founder Tina Chen Craig’s celebration, which she captioned “S--- birthday Tina!”

Article continues below advertisement

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Spotted Together

Source: @bijouphillips/Instagram Mauricio Umansky was spotted looking happy behind Kyle Richards at Tina Chen Craig's birthday party.

Alongside Phillips and Craig sat Richards’ nieces Nicky Hilton and Paris Hilton. Their aunt stood behind them, next to her daughters Farrah Aldjufrie and Alexia Umansky. Interestingly, right behind Kyle, Mauricio was spotted, smiling and making a “rock and roll” symbol with his hands.

Article continues below advertisement

Kyle Richards Is 'Proud' of How She and Mauricio Umansky Are 'Navigating' Their Separation

Source: Bravo Kyle Richards said she is 'great friends' with Mauricio Umansky.

While appearing on an Amazon Live stream on July 21, Kyle confirmed things were going well between her and Mauricio amid their new chapter. "I'm really proud of how we are navigating through this separation," she shared at the time. "We're great friends and we love our daughters and we built a beautiful family, and it's nice to know that even though we're separated, we can keep it that way," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star continued. "It's been helpful to my daughters, too, to get through this."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's Split

Source: MEGA Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards split in July 2023.

Kyle and Mauricio officially separated in July 2023. “In regards to the news that came out about us today… Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue,” they shared in a joint statement at the time on social media. “However, yes, we have had a rough year. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part.” They noted they understood they’re in the “public eye” but asked “to be able to work through our issues privately.” “While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative,” they added. “Thank you for the love and support.” Since then, neither party has made the move to officially file for divorce, even though Mauricio has been spotted with other women and rumors regarding Kyle and country singer Morgan Wade being an item have run rampant.

Source: MEGA Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's divorce is 'very final,' a source previously shared.