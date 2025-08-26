or
Kyle Richards and Ex Mauricio Umansky Reunite for Friend's Birthday Party 2 Years After Split: Photo

Source: MEGA

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky reunited for a friend's birthday party.

Aug. 26 2025, Published 10:35 a.m. ET

Estranged spouses Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky recently reunited at a friend’s birthday party.

Actress Bijou Phillips posted an Instagram Story from skincare founder Tina Chen Craig’s celebration, which she captioned “S--- birthday Tina!”

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Spotted Together

Photo of Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards reuniting
Source: @bijouphillips/Instagram

Mauricio Umansky was spotted looking happy behind Kyle Richards at Tina Chen Craig's birthday party.

Alongside Phillips and Craig sat Richards’ nieces Nicky Hilton and Paris Hilton. Their aunt stood behind them, next to her daughters Farrah Aldjufrie and Alexia Umansky. Interestingly, right behind Kyle, Mauricio was spotted, smiling and making a “rock and roll” symbol with his hands.

Kyle Richards Is 'Proud' of How She and Mauricio Umansky Are 'Navigating' Their Separation

Photo of Kyle Richards
Source: Bravo

Kyle Richards said she is 'great friends' with Mauricio Umansky.

While appearing on an Amazon Live stream on July 21, Kyle confirmed things were going well between her and Mauricio amid their new chapter.

"I'm really proud of how we are navigating through this separation," she shared at the time.

"We're great friends and we love our daughters and we built a beautiful family, and it's nice to know that even though we're separated, we can keep it that way," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star continued. "It's been helpful to my daughters, too, to get through this."

Kyle Richards

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's Split

Photo of Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards
Source: MEGA

Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards split in July 2023.

Kyle and Mauricio officially separated in July 2023.

“In regards to the news that came out about us today… Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue,” they shared in a joint statement at the time on social media. “However, yes, we have had a rough year. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part.” They noted they understood they’re in the “public eye” but asked “to be able to work through our issues privately.” “While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative,” they added. “Thank you for the love and support.”

Since then, neither party has made the move to officially file for divorce, even though Mauricio has been spotted with other women and rumors regarding Kyle and country singer Morgan Wade being an item have run rampant.

Photo of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky
Source: MEGA

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's divorce is 'very final,' a source previously shared.

As OK! reported in March, an insider dished the inevitable divorce has “been hanging over their heads for a long time,” but it’s not due to a lack of trying.

Rather, they explained, it has to do with details surrounding their “assets” being “tied up together,” which is preventing them from getting “through it.”

The source also noted divorce is a “very big, emotional step" for Kyle.

“It’s very final,” they added, “and it’s safe to say there’s some part of each of them that’s struggled to fully let go.”

Regardless of any lingering feelings, the insider confirmed there is “no chance they are getting back together,” which is why the former flames “really need to get this divorce done and dusted.”

