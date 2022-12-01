Radio Host Dubs Teresa Giudice A 'Monster' After She Refused To Talk About Her Life In Prison: 'She's The Rudest Person Ever'
Teresa Giudice did not leave the best impression after a recent chat with a Boston radio jockey. During a Monday, November 28, phone interview, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star was less than thrilled when host Billy Costa of "Billy & Lisa in the Morning" asked her about her stint behind bars.
“Teresa, we know you spent some time in prison, but you came out of prison and wrote a book — a bestseller — about your time in prison, and did it focus a lot on the food in prison?" Costa asked Giudice during the call, much to her dismay.
DOLORES CATANIA SAYS CAROLINE MANZO WILL 'THINK ABOUT' RETURNING TO 'THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY'
“I don’t know if you know this, but I’m a four-time New York Times bestselling author,” the Bravo star made clear before adding she didn’t “want to talk" about her time in jail.
As the radio personality tried to move forward to focus on the event she's co-hosting in Lynn, Mass., next month, Giudice failed to let the mishap go. “[We’re going to] have a good time, and it’s all about being positive, right? And not negative? You should learn some of that,” the newlywed, who tied the knot with husband Luis Ruelas over the summer, continued.
“I have a podcast called 'Namaste Bitches,' [and] you should listen to it and learn how to be a little more namaste,” she added before her publicist cut off the interview.
Costa was not amused with Giudice, whom he labeled an “idiot” and a “monster,” claiming she "attacked" him on-air. “She was easily, hands down, the rudest person I’ve ever interviewed,” he noted after hanging up.
'RHONJ' STAR TERESA GIUDICE & BOYFRIEND LUIS RUELAS MOVE INTO THEIR $3.4 MILLION NEW JERSEY HOME TOGETHER
When asked if he was still planning on attending her upcoming event, he stated, “I don’t even want a coffee with Teresa Giudice."
Following the turbulent interview, Giudice's attorney James J. Leonard Jr. said in a statement, “I think Mr. Costa needs to work on being a bit more namaste like Teresa is — he seemed like he was looking for a confrontation or to have his moment."
“I would recommend he listen to Teresa’s podcast, ‘Namaste Bitches,’ so he can work on himself and learn how to properly treat guests on his show," he emphasized.
Giudice spent 11 months in prison in 2015 for fraud charges related to her former husband Joe Giudice's bankruptcy case. The reality star went on to detail her time behind bars via her 2016 bestseller, Turning the Tables.
Page Six obtained the statement from Leonard Jr.