Dolores Catania Says Caroline Manzo Will 'Think About' Returning To 'The Real Housewives Of New Jersey'

"Going up against Caroline Manzo whose my mentor for everything?!" the Bravo star said of dueling the matriarch in the competition show, which airs Tuesday, September 13, at 10 p.m. "You go to her for life advice, for parenting advice, for cooking advice — and here I am going up against her!"

Manzo, who was a full time cast member on RHONJ from season 1 to season 5, and Catania have maintained a close bond despite many friendships around them crumbling. "I have a had a thing with my friends since I was a young girl in grammar school. No one tells me who to be friends with. If two friends are fighting, then that's between them. I support them, but I don't support the fight."