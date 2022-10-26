Called Out! Teresa Giudice Trolled By Fans For Photoshop Hair Fail
Teresa Giudice is yet another victim of a photoshop fail. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared an Instagram snap on Tuesday, October 25, of herself and her orthodontist during a recent visit, however, eagle-eyed fans noticed something strange about Giudice's differentiating hair color, as one side was a caramel shade and the other was dark black.
“She needs someone to approve her images before she posts them because the FaceApp fails are horrendous,” one social media user penned beneath the post, while another added, “How is no one asking about her hair ???????”
"Tre the photoshop girl. No one told her to delete this??" another fan quipped, while another exclaimed, "What’s wrong with your hair !?!"
The Dancing With the Stars alum may not have noticed the photo mishap since she likely has other things on her mind. After her estranged brother, Joe Gorga, stated at Bravocon that he believes his stand-up comedy career will last longer than her marriage to new husband Luis Ruelas, the Skinny Italian author admitted she was "hurt" by the comment.
“That’s not my brother. Like, I don’t know who he is now, like, what kind of character he’s trying to play,” Giudice said in an upcoming episode of "Namaste B$tches," her new podcast. “I was hurt by it. Luis was hurt by it. I mean, as everyone saw, he did not come to my wedding.”
"That hurt us, and by what he just did at Bravocon, that’s very mean-spirited, very sad,” the newlywed explained. “I just wish that he would stop talking about us to try to make himself relevant."
As Gorga exclusively told OK! at the Friday, October 14, event, despite not being close with his only sibling, he has been extremely grateful for wife Melissa Gorga's brood.
"I've been blessed with an amazing family on Melissa side," the contractor said. "My mother-in-law's amazing. She's the best. God truly brought her to me. Her favorite line is like, 'I birthed you!'"
