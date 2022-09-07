Shut Out: Ramona Singer Begging for Invites After Being Fired From ‘The Real Housewives’
Ramona Singer may be losing her star power. The Real Housewives of New York City alum has reportedly been left off the guest list of many lavish parties after allegedly being let go from the hit Bravo series.
“Publicists in New York are adding the new cast members names to their invite list while removing Ramona and all the other fired ladies, an insider exclusively dishes to OK!. “PR is a cruel business.”
Yet Singer, who has the reputation of turning up to the opening of an envelope, is fighting back, refusing to give up her 15 minutes of reality fame.
“Ramona is begging to still be invited to all the fabulous parties in New York and The Hamptons,” a pal laughs. “Although, knowing Ramona, if she’s not invited, she will just show up anyway.”
"No one wants a washed-up reality star at their event," the first source explains of why she's no longer making the cut. "They certainly don’t want a former ‘Real Housewife’ who was fired after making questionable comments about the show's first ever black cast member."
TAMRA JUDGE REVEALS WHAT SHE FEELS IS 'MISSING' ON 'RHOC' & WHERE SHE STANDS WITH FORMER BFF SHANNON BEADOR
As OK! previously reported, during season 13, an investigation was launched into Bravo after racist comments were allegedly made by the Life on the Ramona Coaster author. An insider claimed that during an episode where LuAnn de Lesseps asked Eboni K. Williams to leave her home, Singer said, “This is why we shouldn’t have black people on the show."
BETHENNY FRANKEL SHUTS DOWN CLAIMS SHE 'SET UP' TOM D'AGOSTINO CHEATING SCANDAL ON 'THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK'
However, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip star has denied she ever made the shocking statement. “I never said that. It’s a terrible lie," Singer stated.
“It’s very disappointing that even after my name was cleared that people still want to slander me," the mother-of-one added of the claims.
Singer, who did complete sensitivity training, was eventually cleared in the investigation, but according to sources close to production, Williams was not happy with the way everything played out.