Judge exclusively sat down with OK! to give her hot takes on what went down at Dorinda Medley's house in the Berkshires with her fellow housewives — where the new season was filmed — the current status of her friendship with Shannon Beador and what she feels is needed to breathe new life into RHOC.

"I thought you know, 'Oh, it's just like riding a bicycle and I'm just gonna jump right back into it,'" the Cut fitness owner says of her television come back. "In another sense it's like, 'I didn't know these girls.' It wasn't like going back to my original cast where I had history with them."

