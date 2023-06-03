Sharon Stone Feels Hollywood 'Ignored Her' for 20 Years After She Suffered a Stroke: 'I Was a Very Big Movie Star'
Sharon Stone is getting honest about how showbiz responded after she suffered a stroke and brain hemorrhage in 2001.
During a speech at The Hollywood Reporter’s Raising Our Voices luncheon gala on Wednesday, May 31, the 65-year-old revealed she felt the industry abandoned her, as the once endless acting roles available to her dried up as she recovered from the difficult health battles.
"I, too, am a person that has a diversity issue," Stone explained to the attendees of the event. "I had a stroke in 2001, I had a 1 percent chance of survival, I had a 9-day brain bleed."
“I recovered for 7 years, and I haven’t had jobs since," she continued. “When it first happened, I didn’t want to tell anybody because you know if something goes wrong with you, you’re out. Something went wrong with me — I’ve been out for 20 years. I haven’t had jobs. I was a very big movie star at one point in my life.”
"Diversity can mean more than one thing. Diversity can be an injury, diversity can be the color of your skin, diversity can mean standing up for yourself. If you are diverse, you must demand a position in this business," the Casino star explained.
Stone never shies away from being honest about what it's like to be a female in the film industry. As OK! reported, the blonde beauty recently admitted she once ended a relationship because her former partner pressured her into getting Botox.
“I had this massive stroke and a nine-day brain hemorrhage,” she shared another time in an interview about why she was opposed to getting injectables. “I had to have over 300 shots of Botox and filler to make the one side of my face come up again.”
"'It would probably be really good for your ego and mine if I did,’” Stone recalled the unnamed partner advising her of having work done. “I saw him one more time after that and then he wasn’t interested in seeing me anymore. If you don’t see me for more than that, you’ll please find your way to the exit.”