Raquel Leviss Doesn't Expect Ariana Madix to Forgive Her After Scandal: 'I Am Remorseful'

According to Leviss, Madix and Sandoval, who were together for nine years before their split, reiterated that the former flames weren't lovey when she was around them.

"The people closest to them could see their relationship hadn’t been what it had been on camera. Tom always told me they’re a brand, they’re an image, they work together to make brand deals and they are business partners. They are a duo on the show and they utilize that for the success of their brand/image," she claimed. "They do still live together. People are confused why they’re still living together. I gave Tom a key to my apartment while I was away at the facility. He had a free place to stay and he chose to stay with Ariana. I know a lot of his money was wrapped up in the bar Schwartz and Sandy’s. I know Ariana has been doing a lot of brand deals. I do know it’s not surprising because it’s been this way. They haven’t been an authentic couple."