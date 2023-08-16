Raquel Leviss Doesn't Expect Ariana Madix to Forgive Her After Scandal: 'I Am Remorseful'
After Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss, the 28-year-old knows that she and Madix will never be friends in the future.
"I don’t expect Ariana to forgive me. I think once trust is broken with somebody, it’s hard to come back from that. The fact that I was able to keep those secrets from her – I don’t expect her to ever forgive me. I am remorseful. I do recognize that I have caused her a lot of pain and there was a lot of secrecy, deception. Although I wasn’t hanging out with Ariana off-camera to begin with, I did start hanging out with her in group settings because Tom invited me out. It did seem like we were close friends from the outside looking in, but in those situations, I was hanging out with Tom more than her," Leviss explained on Bethenny Frankel's podcast "Just B with Bethenny Frankel," which came out on Wednesday, August 16.
According to Leviss, Madix and Sandoval, who were together for nine years before their split, reiterated that the former flames weren't lovey when she was around them.
"The people closest to them could see their relationship hadn’t been what it had been on camera. Tom always told me they’re a brand, they’re an image, they work together to make brand deals and they are business partners. They are a duo on the show and they utilize that for the success of their brand/image," she claimed. "They do still live together. People are confused why they’re still living together. I gave Tom a key to my apartment while I was away at the facility. He had a free place to stay and he chose to stay with Ariana. I know a lot of his money was wrapped up in the bar Schwartz and Sandy’s. I know Ariana has been doing a lot of brand deals. I do know it’s not surprising because it’s been this way. They haven’t been an authentic couple."
As OK! previously reported, Leviss and Sandoval made headlines for their scandalous affair. The two later broke up.