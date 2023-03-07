Tom Sandoval Caught Visiting Raquel Leviss' Apartment After Cheating Scandal Ends Romance With Ariana Madix 'For Good'
Tom Sandoval is not letting intense public backlash get in the way of seeing Raquel Leviss.
The disgraced Vanderpump Rules star was spotted making a late night visit to his side chick's apartment on Saturday, March 4, mere hours after the shocking news broke that Sandoval was cheating on his girlfriend-of-nine-years, Ariana Madix, with Leviss since last summer.
The Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman, who wore an all-black outfit and a black baseball cap, tried — and failed — to fly under the radar as he made his way into the building in the late hours of the evening all the while remaining glued to his phone.
The scandalous outing comes as insiders spilled the Fancy AF Cocktails authors are "done for good" following the shocking cheating revelation. Sources close to Sandoval and Madix — who has been holding court at their $2 million Valley Village home — revealed the former couple has made it clear to their friends that there is zero hope of them mending their romance.
On Friday, March 3, the "Scandoval" rocked Bravo fans as reports surfaced that the Something About Her owner found explicit videos on the TomTom restaurateur's phone of the former beauty queen — leading to the revelation that Sandoval and Leviss had been having a secret fling for months.
The drama naturally prompted reality television cameras to go film the fallout.
“The majority of the cast is expected to gather and film tomorrow to share their reactions to Raquel and Sandoval’s affair. Mostly everyone is shook and completely heartbroken for Ariana," an insider revealed of the cast's reaction to the betrayal.
“Everything about this is 100 percent real,” the source added. “Nothing has been manufactured. It just so happens the cast is filming pick-ups for final episodes of season 10 when all this unfolded. It’s a made for TV scandal but one that is very raw and real.”
“Bravo is licking its lips at this scandal. There hasn’t been something this juicy on the airwaves for a long time!” pointed out another insider.
