Tom Sandoval Caught Visiting Raquel Leviss' Apartment After Cheating Scandal Ends Romance With Ariana Madix 'For Good'

The Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman, who wore an all-black outfit and a black baseball cap, tried — and failed — to fly under the radar as he made his way into the building in the late hours of the evening all the while remaining glued to his phone.

The scandalous outing comes as insiders spilled the Fancy AF Cocktails authors are "done for good" following the shocking cheating revelation. Sources close to Sandoval and Madix — who has been holding court at their $2 million Valley Village home — revealed the former couple has made it clear to their friends that there is zero hope of them mending their romance.