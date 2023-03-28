Tom Sandoval Admits He Regrets Cheating On Ariana Madix With Raquel Leviss: 'Hindsight's Always 20/20'
Looking back, Tom Sandoval feels he should have made better choices.
The disgraced Vanderpump Rules star was spotted by photographers as he left Pop Music Studios in the San Fernando Valley on Monday, March 27, and he was asked if he had any regrets about cheating on his former girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, with her close friend Raquel Leviss.
“Hindsight’s always 20/20,” a smug looking Sandoval told the paparazzo about his months-long affair with the former pageant queen, while admitting he did regret betraying the Something About Her confounder.
As the hit Bravo series has seen many a cheating scandal since its 2013 premiere, the aspiring musician has a guess as to why his secret romance with Leviss made headlines. "I just think it was really unexpected," he explained.
What is not unexpected was how explosive the Season 10 reunion was since Sandoval allegedly almost got into a physical altercation with his best friend and business partner Tom Schwartz. “I heard it was crazy, heard it was everything that everyone thought it was going to be,” former star Jax Taylor claimed of the special that taped on Thursday, March 23. “Uncomfortable. There was security there. There was almost brawls."
“I have a feeling it’s the two boys … in fact, I know that ’cause I talked to [Schwartz]," Taylor seemingly confirmed of Sandoval and Schwartz butting heads. "I talked to him right after it happened. … I checked in with everybody."
According to an insider close to production, the 40-year-old was not the only person who went off on the bartender for his horrific actions during the highly anticpated reunion. The cast was out of control and Lala Kent and James Kennedy went "crazy," a source claimed.
“James took on Tom Sandoval while Lala took on Raquel Leviss and they both just lit them on fire and burned them alive with their shade," the insider dished. “Lala and James literally screamed at Raquel and Tom for hours."
TMZ conducted the interview with Sandoval.