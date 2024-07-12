Raquel Leviss Declares She's 'Happy' Things Didn't Work Out Between Her and Tom Sandoval

Leviss also addressed her other ex who she was engaged to, James Kennedy, sharing: “No, I don’t regret breaking off my engagement. I knew that James was not the right person for me because I wouldn’t treat other people the way that he treated other people, and I would be embarrassed and become very very small and want to disappear when he treated people very disrespectfully.”

While Leviss doesn’t wish things were different with her relationships, there is one former cast member she surprisingly detailed she would speak to again— Lala Kent.