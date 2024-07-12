OK Magazine
Raquel Leviss Declares She's 'Happy' Things Didn't Work Out Between Her and Tom Sandoval

Composite picture of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss.
Jul. 12 2024, Published 2:08 p.m. ET

Although Raquel Leviss wasn’t on last season of Vanderpump Rules, it hasn’t stopped her from talking about the show on her “Rachel Goes Rogue” podcast.

In the most recent episode, Leviss addressed if she wishes things had worked out with Tom Sandoval.

Raquel Leviss left 'Vanderpump Rules' after Season 10.

“No I do not,” Leviss stated in regards to wishing things had gone better with Sandoval. “The part that I wish it worked out on are things that I would want different in him, and I have to accept the fact that I cannot change anybody and nobody is going to change for me. So, Tom as the package that he is, I am happy that it did not work out between us.”

Raquel Leviss cheated with Tom Sandoval while he was romantically involved with Ariana Madix.

Leviss also addressed her other ex who she was engaged to, James Kennedy, sharing: “No, I don’t regret breaking off my engagement. I knew that James was not the right person for me because I wouldn’t treat other people the way that he treated other people, and I would be embarrassed and become very very small and want to disappear when he treated people very disrespectfully.”

While Leviss doesn’t wish things were different with her relationships, there is one former cast member she surprisingly detailed she would speak to again— Lala Kent.

Raquel Leviss explained she does not wish things had worked out differently with Tom Sandoval.

Raquel Leviss
“I would be open to talking to Lala,” Leviss confessed. “I don’t think that’s there’s a world where there’s any sort of genuine friendship, but I think there’s a world where we can be cordial to each other. And not send the dogs on each other anymore.” Although Leviss would be willing to speak to Kent, she noted: “I don’t see a world where there is a genuine friendship because I feel like trust has been broken on both ends. I feel like the love that I received from the cast members were conditional.”

Raquel Leviss said she is open to talking to 'Vanderpump Rules' star Lala Kent.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules recall, Leviss was involved in one of the biggest reality television scandals of all time when it was revealed she was having an affair with Sandoval. At the time, Sandoval was dating Ariana Madix, who he had been with for nine years. Once the affair was outed, Leviss did show up to the Season 10 reunion but left the show after. Sandoval and Madix both have continued their involvement in the show to date; however, the show is currently on a hiatus as production figures out how to move forward with it.

