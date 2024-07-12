Raquel Leviss Declares She's 'Happy' Things Didn't Work Out Between Her and Tom Sandoval
Although Raquel Leviss wasn’t on last season of Vanderpump Rules, it hasn’t stopped her from talking about the show on her “Rachel Goes Rogue” podcast.
In the most recent episode, Leviss addressed if she wishes things had worked out with Tom Sandoval.
“No I do not,” Leviss stated in regards to wishing things had gone better with Sandoval. “The part that I wish it worked out on are things that I would want different in him, and I have to accept the fact that I cannot change anybody and nobody is going to change for me. So, Tom as the package that he is, I am happy that it did not work out between us.”
Leviss also addressed her other ex who she was engaged to, James Kennedy, sharing: “No, I don’t regret breaking off my engagement. I knew that James was not the right person for me because I wouldn’t treat other people the way that he treated other people, and I would be embarrassed and become very very small and want to disappear when he treated people very disrespectfully.”
While Leviss doesn’t wish things were different with her relationships, there is one former cast member she surprisingly detailed she would speak to again— Lala Kent.
- Raquel Leviss Admits Watching 'Master Manipulator' Tom Sandoval Go Through 'Painful Experiences' on 'Special Forces' Brought Her 'Joy'
- It's Over: 'Vanderpump Rules' EP Confirms Show Is on Death's Door, Says 'We'll Have a Clearer Picture' in 2 Months as Bravo Officially Places Show on 'Hiatus'
- 'Her Career Has Totally Taken Off': Ariana Madix Accused of 'Milking' Tom Sandoval Cheating Scandal
“I would be open to talking to Lala,” Leviss confessed. “I don’t think that’s there’s a world where there’s any sort of genuine friendship, but I think there’s a world where we can be cordial to each other. And not send the dogs on each other anymore.” Although Leviss would be willing to speak to Kent, she noted: “I don’t see a world where there is a genuine friendship because I feel like trust has been broken on both ends. I feel like the love that I received from the cast members were conditional.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As fans of Vanderpump Rules recall, Leviss was involved in one of the biggest reality television scandals of all time when it was revealed she was having an affair with Sandoval. At the time, Sandoval was dating Ariana Madix, who he had been with for nine years. Once the affair was outed, Leviss did show up to the Season 10 reunion but left the show after. Sandoval and Madix both have continued their involvement in the show to date; however, the show is currently on a hiatus as production figures out how to move forward with it.