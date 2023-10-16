Tom Sandoval Breaks Down Over 'Exhausting' Affair With Raquel Leviss
Tom Sandoval continues to try and garner sympathy for himself in the aftermath of Scandoval.
During the Monday, October 16, episode of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, the Vanderpump Rules star, 41, was overcome with emotion while opening up to his instructors about his affair with Raquel Leviss and how the world turned against him for cheating on ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix.
"I've had a h--- of a, like, three months," Sandoval admitted to the directing staff of the difficult training camp while shedding tears. When they asked the TomTom co-owner why, he admitted, "I had an affair."
"She's also on the show," Sandoval noted of the former beauty queen, 29 — who did not return to the hit Bravo series for Season 11. "It was just the perfect storm, like, my publicist had never seen anything like it. 'A f------ reality star having an affair' [was] on CNN? It's so stupid."
After it was revealed in March that Sandoval had been cheating on the Dancing With the Stars contestant — whom he was with for nine years— for months with Leviss, the world ultimately rallied behind Madix, 38.
"It became this 'Team Ariana' thing. They sold $200,000 in merch in, like, two weeks," the former bartender explained. "Seeing people I've been friends with for well over a decade just turn on me. It was just so exhausting."
- Living Her Best Life! Ariana Madix Looks Happier Than Ever In Mexico After Dramatic Split From Cheater Tom Sandoval
- A 'Scandoval' For The Ages! Every Time 'Vanderpump Rules' Costars Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss Dropped A Hint About Their Shocking Affair
- Tom Sandoval Caught Visiting Raquel Leviss' Apartment After Cheating Scandal Ends Romance With Ariana Madix 'For Good'
Despite Sandoval pouring his heart out, the trainers did not seem to fall for his sob story, telling him he looked "pathetic" and that he was playing "the victim" when he clearly wasn't one. "The first thing you should be doing is owning it," instructor Mark "Billy" Billingham told him.
While both the Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras rocker and the Something About Her co-founder returned to VPR after the public scandal and have continued to reside in the same house, Madix has maintained zero contact with her former boyfriend.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
According to insiders, Madix did not film any "one-on-one" scenes with Sandoval and allegedly "refused to share the screen" with him at all while working on the upcoming installment of the series.
However, the distance seemed totally justified, as the blonde beauty admitted in an interview earlier this year that her ex's affair with her former close pal was happening right under her nose. "They had s-- in my guest room while I was sleeping in my own bed that he and I went into bed in together, and then he left the bed and went to the guest room and f----- her," Madix alleged of the shocking betrayal.