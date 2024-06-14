Raquel Leviss Admits Watching 'Master Manipulator' Tom Sandoval Go Through 'Painful Experiences' on 'Special Forces' Brought Her 'Joy'
Raquel Leviss liked watching her ex suffer.
On the June 12 episode of her podcast, "Rachel Goes Rogue," the former Vanderpump Rules star, 29, revealed she enjoyed seeing ex Tom Sandoval go through tough times while he was on Special Forces — and she hopes to see it again when he returns for Season 3 of The Traitors.
“I think I might have to tune in to watch that. I don’t know why,” she said of the competition show, which features reality TV’s most iconic stars. “I mean, I watched [Sandoval on] Special Forces. I did get asked to be on that, and Tom was trying to convince me to go on Special Forces with him. I'm like, 'Are you kidding me?'”
The brunette beauty explained that she was not ready to go on such a grueling show after just finishing her stay at The Meadows, a mental health facility in Wickenburg, Ariz. Leviss entered the treatment center after her and Sandoval’s seven-month affair was exposed on national television.
“I'm like, 'Are you kidding me?' I'm gonna get out of this inpatient treatment facility and go straight into, like, a horrible, traumatic situation where they're all yelling at me and telling me that I'm a piece of s--- and all that stuff? No,” she explained.
However, Leviss admitted to checking out how her former flame was doing on Special Forces.
“I did watch that and I did kind of have a little bit of joy seeing him go through painful experiences,” she confessed. “I may have to tune in for Traitors.”
“I have been watching last season’s Traitors, and the dynamic is interesting,” Leviss noted. “I don’t know many of the people on the [Season 3] cast, but I may have to tune in for this because I feel like he is a master manipulator, and it would be very interesting to see his tactics in a situation where it’s encouraged to be manipulative. Like, more of a ‘put on your psychology cap’ for this one because it sounds very entertaining.”
As OK! previously reported, Leviss and Sandoval infamously got together during the summer of 2022 despite the singer’s nine-year relationship with costar Ariana Madix.
Leviss was also close friends with Madix, as she and Sandoval snuck around behind her back. By March 2023, the secret was unleashed when Madix found explicit content of Leviss on Sandoval's phone.
Leviss has since sued Sandoval for illegally recording an explicit FaceTime video of her, and the Chicago actress, 38, for allegedly sending the footage to friends. The ex-reality star and her legal team accused the former lovebirds of revenge p--- and demanded unspecified damages.