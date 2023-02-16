Sex Symbol Raquel Welch Swore Off Men Prior To Death, Insider Dishes: 'Wasn't Interested In Finding A Partner'
Before Raquel Welch died on Wednesday, February 15, the sex symbol swore off men, according to insider.
“Raquel has a lot of Hollywood friends who think she’d be happier if she shared her golden years with a man,” spilled a a pal of the late actress. “She isn’t interested in finding a partner because she’s perfectly happy living life on her own. The last thing she needs in her life right now is a man around the house who she has to cook for and clean up after!”
The star, who was famous for her roles in Fantastic Voyage and One Million Years B.C., was married four times, but she kept herself busy with her wig company and TV roles up until her death.
“Raquel still makes time every day for an intense 90-minute yoga workout,” said the source. “And she sticks to a healthy diet to keep her sexy curves — eating low-carb and gluten-free. She includes fruit with every meal and drinks plenty of water.”
Though Welsh still kept in shape, she wasn't interested in pursuing any romances. "She’s got nothing left to accomplish with a man!” a source said. “As well as four marriages and four divorces, she also dated Steve McQueen, Elvis Presley and Richard Burton!”
Welsh's friends were still eager to “set her up with the perfect guy who could lure her back into the dating scene,” but she turned them down. “At her age, Raquel doesn’t want to have to learn to compromise with someone new, and she’s determined to remain on her own and call her own shots!”
As OK! previously reported, Welch "passed away peacefully early this morning after a brief illness," her manager Steve Sauer said on February 15.
Sauer added, "Her career spanned over 50 years starring in over 30 films and 50 television series and appearances. The Golden Globe winner, in more recent years, was involved in a very successful line of wigs. Raquel leaves behind her two children, son Damon Welch and her daughter Tahnee Welch."