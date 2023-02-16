Sex Symbol Raquel Welch Swore Off Men Prior To Death, Insider Dishes: 'Wasn't Interested In Finding A Partner'

The star, who was famous for her roles in Fantastic Voyage and One Million Years B.C., was married four times, but she kept herself busy with her wig company and TV roles up until her death.

“Raquel still makes time every day for an intense 90-minute yoga workout,” said the source. “And she sticks to a healthy diet to keep her sexy curves — eating low-carb and gluten-free. She includes fruit with every meal and drinks plenty of water.”

Though Welsh still kept in shape, she wasn't interested in pursuing any romances. "She’s got nothing left to accomplish with a man!” a source said. “As well as four marriages and four divorces, she also dated Steve McQueen, Elvis Presley and Richard Burton!”