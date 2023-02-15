'The Hills' Star Audrina Patridge Heartbreakingly Reveals Her 15-Year-Old 'Niece Is Now In Heaven'
Audrina Patridge is mourning the loss of her niece, Sadie Loza.
On Tuesday, February 14, The Hills star paid tribute to the late 15-year-old with a 10-slide Instagram post along with a heartbreaking message. "My heart hurts to even write this. My beautiful niece is now in heaven," Patridge wrote.
"I know Its [sic] not goodbye forever, but it is the hardest to say goodbye for now," the 37-year-old continued alongside photos of the teenager throughout the years.
Patrdige concluded: "We will miss you and cherish every single moment we had with you. Rest in peace Say Say!! We love you forever & ever!"
One of the photos included in her slide featured Patridge and Sadie dancing at her 2016 wedding to Corey Bohan, as well as a sweet video of the reality star, Sadie and Sadie’s mom, Casey Loza, smiling and laughing for the camera.
Patridge's fans and friends flooded her post with prayers and support, with fellow costar Brody Jenner writing: "So so sorry for your loss Audrina. This is heartbreaking. Sending love to you and the family."
The Hills alum Kristin Cavallari also penned, "Omgggg this kills me," while Paris Hilton added: "I’m sorry for your loss💔," and Meghan King wrote, "I'm so sorry Audrina. So so tragic. Sending prayers for peace and strength."
Patridge did not reveal the cause of Sadie's death, but her sister Loza told her Instagram followers that her daughter's "story will save countless lives" without going into further detail.
Loza — who also appeared on The Hills and The Hills: New Beginnings — announced the tragic death of her daughter earlier on Tuesday, writing, "Sadie Raine Loza has left this Earth for the heavens."
Admitting that "Writing this was the hardest thing I ever have had to do," Loza continued: "Sadie liked to remind me that the first law of thermodynamics aka (Law of Conservation of Energy) works in all spheres of life….. ‘Energy cannot be created or destroyed, it can only be changed from one form to another.'"
"Transformation is a better word than death," the grieving mom wrote. "Rest In Peace you brilliant starseed. You’re with your creator. We will miss you dearly. I love you."
Loza celebrated Sadie's birthday earlier this month, gushing alongside a video of her "little clone" blowing out the candles that she is so "beautiful, kind, smart and funny!!"
"i'm so proud to be your mom and i cannot wait to see the insane ancient civilization architecture you're going to construct someday," she concluded her February 5 Instagram post. "i love you so so much my sadie raine."