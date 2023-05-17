Jane Fonda Confesses She Saw Michael Jackson Naked in the '80s: 'He Was Skinny!'
Jane Fonda has been a Hollywood heavyweight for decades, but she still seems to have an endless string of shocking stories to tell!
On the Monday, May 15, episode of Watch What Happens Live, the actress was playing "Plead the Fifth" when she was asked if a male celebrity has ever tried but failed to seduce her into bed.
The movie star, 85, confirmed director René Clément had, but her most interesting tidbit from the interview came when she suddenly revealed she had quite a risqué night in the '80s with none other than Michael Jackson!
"I saw Michael Jackson naked," she confessed to host Andy Cohen. "He came and visited me when we were shooting On Golden Pond, and I had a little cottage right on the lake, and it was a beautiful, moonlit night."
The mom-of-three explained the "Smooth Criminal" singer was the one who suggested they go skinny-dipping.
"I think because he knew he was going to die young and I would talk about him being naked," the Oscar winner quipped of the headline-making scenario.
The fitness icon added that her late colleague — who died of an accidental drug overdose at age 50 in 2009 — "was skinny!"
Replied Cohen, "I’m not gonna ask anything else about it because I want to be respectful of Michael."
Fonda has always been an open book, which is why she didn't hesitate to share her cancer diagnosis in September 2022. The star remained positive while battling non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, noting the disease was "very treatable."
Fortunately, by mid-December, she was in remission.
"I can discontinue chemo. I am feeling so blessed, so fortunate," she gushed in a social media post at the time. "I thank all of you who prayed and sent good thoughts my way. I am confident that it played a role in the good news."
Even if the treatment didn't succeed so quickly, she insisted in November that she wasn't "afraid" of dying.
"When you get to be my age, you better be aware of the amount of time that is behind you, as opposed to in front of you. I mean, that’s just realistic," Fonda expressed in an interview. "I’m ready. I’ve had a great life. Not that I want to go, but I’m aware that it’s going to be sooner rather than later."