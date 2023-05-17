OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > jane fonda
OK LogoNEWS

Jane Fonda Confesses She Saw Michael Jackson Naked in the '80s: 'He Was Skinny!'

jane fonda michael jackson pp
Source: mega
By:

May 16 2023, Published 10:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Jane Fonda has been a Hollywood heavyweight for decades, but she still seems to have an endless string of shocking stories to tell!

On the Monday, May 15, episode of Watch What Happens Live, the actress was playing "Plead the Fifth" when she was asked if a male celebrity has ever tried but failed to seduce her into bed.

Article continues below advertisement
jane fonda
Source: mega

The movie star, 85, confirmed director René Clément had, but her most interesting tidbit from the interview came when she suddenly revealed she had quite a risqué night in the '80s with none other than Michael Jackson!

"I saw Michael Jackson naked," she confessed to host Andy Cohen. "He came and visited me when we were shooting On Golden Pond, and I had a little cottage right on the lake, and it was a beautiful, moonlit night."

The mom-of-three explained the "Smooth Criminal" singer was the one who suggested they go skinny-dipping.

Article continues below advertisement
jane fonda michael jackson
Source: mega

"I think because he knew he was going to die young and I would talk about him being naked," the Oscar winner quipped of the headline-making scenario.

The fitness icon added that her late colleague — who died of an accidental drug overdose at age 50 in 2009 — "was skinny!"

Replied Cohen, "I’m not gonna ask anything else about it because I want to be respectful of Michael."

MORE ON:
jane fonda
Article continues below advertisement
jane fonda michael jackson
Source: mega

Fonda has always been an open book, which is why she didn't hesitate to share her cancer diagnosis in September 2022. The star remained positive while battling non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, noting the disease was "very treatable."

Fortunately, by mid-December, she was in remission.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

"I can discontinue chemo. I am feeling so blessed, so fortunate," she gushed in a social media post at the time. "I thank all of you who prayed and sent good thoughts my way. I am confident that it played a role in the good news."

Even if the treatment didn't succeed so quickly, she insisted in November that she wasn't "afraid" of dying.

"When you get to be my age, you better be aware of the amount of time that is behind you, as opposed to in front of you. I mean, that’s just realistic," Fonda expressed in an interview. "I’m ready. I’ve had a great life. Not that I want to go, but I’m aware that it’s going to be sooner rather than later."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.