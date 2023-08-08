Raven-Symoné Claims Her Father Encouraged Her to Get Plastic Surgery Before Turning 18 Years Old

Raven-Symoné revealed she underwent multiple cosmetic procedures before she turned 18 years old — all because of her father.

"I had two b----- reductions and lipo before I turned 18. I've never said it. I've never shared it," the Disney Channel alum, 37, said in the most recent episode of her and wife Miranda Maday's podcast, "The Best Podcast Ever With Raven & Miranda."

"My dad suggested, strongly, that I should get my b------- reduced," she continued of her father, Christopher B. Pearman. "I was like, 'If I get lipo, will people stop calling me fat?'"