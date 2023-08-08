Raven-Symoné Claims Her Father Encouraged Her to Get Plastic Surgery Before Turning 18 Years Old
Raven-Symoné revealed she underwent multiple cosmetic procedures before she turned 18 years old — all because of her father.
"I had two b----- reductions and lipo before I turned 18. I've never said it. I've never shared it," the Disney Channel alum, 37, said in the most recent episode of her and wife Miranda Maday's podcast, "The Best Podcast Ever With Raven & Miranda."
"My dad suggested, strongly, that I should get my b------- reduced," she continued of her father, Christopher B. Pearman. "I was like, 'If I get lipo, will people stop calling me fat?'"
As a result, the actress had issues after she went under the knife.
"That first one I had, I actually had a seizure when I woke up from the surgery and I remember waking up and seeing everything … and then I had this dry mouth and couldn't breathe, and they were like, 'Oh yeah, you had a seizure,'" she noted.
The star also gained weight back after the procedure, which led her to undergo another b----- reduction.
"Even though I got the b------ reduction, nobody knew at that age and I still got reamed through social media because I wasn't as skinny as everybody else and they still called me fat," she said. "So it's like, you get that done and it's still not what everybody wanted to see."
"If you want something changed in your body, live with it for a little bit longer to see if it changes. And get therapy before that happens," she continued.
In 2022, the That's So Raven alum revealed how she shed 40 pounds.
“When I ended this show and I started Raven’s Home I was 210 pounds. I am now 170,” she said on The View.
“What made me want to change was her,” Raven-Symoné said about her wife. “I want to be here for her as long as I can, and I found out some numbers at the doctor that were not pleasant for someone in my age bracket or any age bracket, to be honest with you.”