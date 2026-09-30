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Raven-Symoné Reveals She Wears a Diaper Around the House With a 'Baby T-Shirt and a Binky in my Mouth' While on Her Period

raven symone wears diaper period house
Source: MEGA; TEA TIME W/ RAVEN & MIRANDA/YOUTUBE

Raven-Symoné opened up about her period routine, including wearing a diaper at home.

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Sept. 30 2026, Published 11:35 a.m. ET

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Raven-Symoné is getting candid about how she handles her period at home.

During an episode of her “Tea Time” podcast, which she co-hosts with her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday, the actress revealed that she doesn't use tampons or sanitary pads during her period. Instead, Symoné said she has found another option that works for her.

“I’m just able to wear a diaper throughout the day with a little baby T-shirt and a binky in my mouth and run around the house,” she said. “Shout out Rugrats. I’m thriving.”

She also joked about letting her pants sag so her diaper could be seen.

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image of Raven-Symoné revealed that she wears a diaper at home while dealing with her period.
Source: TEA TIME W/ RAVEN & MIRANDA/YOUTUBE

Raven-Symoné revealed that she wears a diaper at home while dealing with her period.

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Symoné said she likes approaching menstruation in a different way.

“I really appreciate the fact that we’re starting to like think outside the box of the period and containment,” Symoné said. “And a healthier space and I just want everyone to try it.”

Maday, meanwhile, admitted that Raven's underwear makes “wet diaper booty” noises when she walks around the house.

Still, Maday isn't judging her wife's unusual routine. She suggested that Symoné could be doing “some inner-child work” with the diapers.

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Source: TEA TIME W/ RAVEN & MIRANDA/YOUTUBE
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Why Symoné Doesn't Like Period Underwear

image of The actress discussed her unusual routine during an episode of her 'Tea Time' podcast with Miranda Pearman-Maday.
Source: TEA TIME W/ RAVEN & MIRANDA/YOUTUBE

The actress discussed her unusual routine during an episode of her 'Tea Time' podcast with Miranda Pearman-Maday.

Even with her preference, Symoné admitted that using diapers may not be the most environmentally friendly choice. She also explained why period underwear, which is made to absorb menstrual fluids, hasn't worked well for her.

“I didn’t like those as much,” she shared. “They didn’t hold as much.”

For Symoné, the issue comes down to how heavy her period can be. She previously described her flow as “strong” while explaining why she prefers another option.

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Symoné Has Also Talked About an Embarrassing Accident

image of Raven-Symoné said period underwear doesn't work well enough for her because of her 'strong' flow.
Source: MEGA

Raven-Symoné said period underwear doesn't work well enough for her because of her 'strong' flow.

The conversation about bodily functions wasn't completely new for the couple. Years earlier, Symoné shared another unusual story about an accident she experienced while undergoing a colon cleanse. She brought it up while joking about a previous episode of “Tea Time.”

“If you watch the podcast, I have pooped in my pants before,” she said, referencing the older episode.

Symoné and Maday have previously discussed plenty of awkward and messy subjects on their podcast. This time, Symoné explained how the situation unfolded.

“Yes, I p----- my pants because I was on a colon cleanse and this guy was driving me to where you guys don’t need to know. But it was a car service and he would not pull over to let me use the bathroom," she recalled of the incident.

“I was about to actually s--- in your car,” she joked.

Symoné said she made one final attempt to find a bathroom in a parking garage but couldn't get there in time.

Maday then asked, “Just pouring out of you? Raining?”

“First of all,” Symoné responded, “I wasn’t even mad about the fact that I pooped on myself. I was mad about the fact that I p----- on my Louis Vuitton shoes. I was p-----! I had to throw them away. I didn’t know how to clean them. It was disgusting.”

Why Symoné Thinks Bodily Functions Should Be Discussed

image of Raven-Symoné said conversations about bodily functions are important when handled appropriately.
Source: MEGA

Raven-Symoné said conversations about bodily functions are important when handled appropriately.

Despite the embarrassing nature of the story, Symoné said these topics shouldn't necessarily be avoided.

“I think it is important that people talk about it,” she said. “It is important to talk about bodily function appropriately.”

Symoné and Maday tied the knot on June 16, 2020, and publicly announced their marriage two days later.

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