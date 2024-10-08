or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Raven-Symoné
OK LogoNEWS

Raven-Symoné Reveals She Threw Out Her Louis Vuitton Shoes After Pooping Her Pants

raven symone revealed pooped pants
Source: MEGA

Raven-Symoné revealed that she threw out her Louis Vuitton shoes after pooping her pants.

By:

Oct. 8 2024, Published 10:14 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Raven-Symoné, the beloved star of Raven's Home and The Cheetah Girls isn't afraid to laugh at herself — even when it involves a very messy situation.

During her appearance on The Talk on Monday, October 7, the 38-year-old actress opened up about a rather unexpected mishap from a couple of years ago.

Article continues below advertisement
raven symone the talk
Source: Sherri/Youtube

'I pooped in my pants before,' Raven-Symoné said in an episode of 'The Talk.'

The story came up when Symoné humorously recalled an incident she had while on a colon cleanse.

“If you watch the podcast, I have pooped in my pants before,” she said, referencing an older episode of her “Tea Time” podcast titled "poop."

Article continues below advertisement

“I was on a colon cleanse. I will never do that again,” she confessed.

“It was Louis Vuitton shoes,” the Disney Channel alum continued. “They went in the trash. You just can’t get that kind of thing out.”

Article continues below advertisement

Symoné and her wife, Miranda Maday, previously touched upon some messy topics during their podcast.

Article continues below advertisement
raven symone the talk poop pants
Source: Sherri/Youtube

Raven-Symoné mentioned that her 'Louis Vuitton shoes went in the trash' because she pooped in her pants.

Article continues below advertisement

“Yes, I pooped my pants because I was on a colon cleanse and this guy was driving me to where you guys don’t need to know. But it was a car service and he would not pull over to let me use the bathroom," she recalled of the incident.

“I was about to actually s--- in your car,” she joked.

Article continues below advertisement

The star made a last-ditch effort to find a spot in a parking garage, but she didn’t make it in time.

Maday, then asked, “Just pouring out of you? Raining?”

MORE ON:
Raven-Symoné

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
raven symone podcast teatime poop
Source: Raven & Miranda/YouTube

Raven-Symoné and her wife spoke about the uncomfortable topic on their podcast.

Article continues below advertisement

“First of all,” Symoné responded, “I wasn’t even mad about the fact that I pooped on myself. I was mad about the fact that I pooped on my Louis Vuitton shoes. I was pissed! I had to throw them away. I didn’t know how to clean them. It was disgusting.”

Article continues below advertisement
raven symone wife
Source: MEGA

The star said it's 'important' to talk about poop.

Article continues below advertisement

However, Symoné emphasized that while poop may be an uncomfortable subject, it's still a conversation worth having.

“I think it is important that people talk about it,” she said. “It is important to talk about bodily function appropriately.”

Article continues below advertisement

“Because if you are not pooping at least every other day or every day, you need to talk to somebody. And, you shouldn’t be embarrassed about it," she continued.

Elsewhere in the podcast, the actress spilled the reason why she decided to do the process in the first place.

“I started inspecting my poop when one day my grandmother said she found blood in her poop, and I was like, ‘Oh my goodness — I have to start paying attention,’” she told her wife during their discussion.

“Your body can give you so many signs to how your health is,” she explained. “But we see poop as ‘disgusting,’ so we don’t pay attention.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.