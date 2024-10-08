Raven-Symoné Reveals She Threw Out Her Louis Vuitton Shoes After Pooping Her Pants
Raven-Symoné, the beloved star of Raven's Home and The Cheetah Girls isn't afraid to laugh at herself — even when it involves a very messy situation.
During her appearance on The Talk on Monday, October 7, the 38-year-old actress opened up about a rather unexpected mishap from a couple of years ago.
The story came up when Symoné humorously recalled an incident she had while on a colon cleanse.
“If you watch the podcast, I have pooped in my pants before,” she said, referencing an older episode of her “Tea Time” podcast titled "poop."
“I was on a colon cleanse. I will never do that again,” she confessed.
“It was Louis Vuitton shoes,” the Disney Channel alum continued. “They went in the trash. You just can’t get that kind of thing out.”
Symoné and her wife, Miranda Maday, previously touched upon some messy topics during their podcast.
“Yes, I pooped my pants because I was on a colon cleanse and this guy was driving me to where you guys don’t need to know. But it was a car service and he would not pull over to let me use the bathroom," she recalled of the incident.
“I was about to actually s--- in your car,” she joked.
The star made a last-ditch effort to find a spot in a parking garage, but she didn’t make it in time.
Maday, then asked, “Just pouring out of you? Raining?”
“First of all,” Symoné responded, “I wasn’t even mad about the fact that I pooped on myself. I was mad about the fact that I pooped on my Louis Vuitton shoes. I was pissed! I had to throw them away. I didn’t know how to clean them. It was disgusting.”
However, Symoné emphasized that while poop may be an uncomfortable subject, it's still a conversation worth having.
“I think it is important that people talk about it,” she said. “It is important to talk about bodily function appropriately.”
“Because if you are not pooping at least every other day or every day, you need to talk to somebody. And, you shouldn’t be embarrassed about it," she continued.
Elsewhere in the podcast, the actress spilled the reason why she decided to do the process in the first place.
“I started inspecting my poop when one day my grandmother said she found blood in her poop, and I was like, ‘Oh my goodness — I have to start paying attention,’” she told her wife during their discussion.
“Your body can give you so many signs to how your health is,” she explained. “But we see poop as ‘disgusting,’ so we don’t pay attention.”