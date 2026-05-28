HEALTH Ray J Shares Cryptic Health Update After Being Hospitalized With Slowing Heartbeat Following Brutal MMA Knockout Loss Source: MEGA Ray J was hospitalized with a reportedly slower heartbeat after being knocked out during an MMA match on May 23. Rebecca Friedman May 28 2026, Updated 4:20 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Ray J kept things cryptic while giving fans a brief health update following his recent hospitalization. The R&B singer took to his Instagram Story on Wednesday, May 27, to reveal he's "getting better" after being knocked out by YouTuber Supa Hot Fire during Adin Ross’ UFC Apex event in Las Vegas the weekend prior. "I’ll see y’all on Friday," Ray J said in reference to his later-rescheduled performance at Pete Be Center in San Jose, Calif.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Ray J insisted he's 'getting better' in a cryptic health update.

The event was set to take place on May 29, however, the venue's owner, Pete Be, revealed it had been postponed to June in order to give Ray J ample time to recover. "I just got off the phone with Ray J," Pete explained in a video re-shared to the rapper's Instagram Story. “Incredible conversation. Ray is ready to rock. Now, out of respect for the fans and the experience, Ray and I want to make sure he brings the energy that everybody deserves." "Waiting for my knot to go down," the "One Wish" hitmaker quipped, poking fun at his own knockout loss. "Do KNOT miss my comeback on 6/27."

Article continues below advertisement

Ray J Checked Himself Into Hospital After MMA Knockout

Source: MEGA Ray J checked himself into the hospital after being knocked out during an MMA matchup.

Ray J's cryptic health update comes after news broke on Tuesday, May 26, that the "Another Day in Paradise" singer had been hospitalized for two days. According to TMZ, the 45-year-old checked himself into a Las Vegas hospital two hours after his defeat. Doctors were reportedly investigating whether Ray J suffered a concussion, noting his heart was beating slower than normal.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Ray J hinted the fight hadn't gone as planned.

His hospital visit came after he complained post-matchup that the fight seemingly hadn't gone as planned. “D--- bro … like that? For real … that's janky as f---,” Ray J said. “I don't want to say too much because I don't want to get nobody in trouble, but d--- … we took an L tonight. You know how much money we lost? Wow … wow."

'2027 Is Definitely a Wrap for Me'

Source: MEGA Ray J claimed his heart had gone 'black' from years of drug and alcohol abuse.