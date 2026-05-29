Ray J Trolls His Own Knockout as Health Concerns Mount After Hospitalization: Watch

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Ray J is making light of his recent knockout despite the brutal blow leaving him hospitalized. The R&B singer took to Instagram on Wednesday, May 27, with a re-post of his recent rough MMA match against YouTuber Supa Hot Fire at livestreamer Adin Ross' UFC Apex event in Las Vegas "D--- I’m just waking up up! This is 'KNOT' ok lol," Ray J wrote, poking fun at the tough punch that knocked him unconscious.

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'They Did Ray J Dirty With This New Knockout Angle'

The re-shared post featured text that read: "They did Ray J DIRTY with this new knockout angle."

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Source: @URBANPOLITICIANSTV/youtube A huge knot quickly formed on Ray J's forehead.

In the clip, a huge knot could be seen already swelling on his forehead after being punched by his opponent. The "One Wish" singer then became disoriented while sliding down the roped perimeter and falling onto the ground. Two hours after being knocked out, Ray J checked himself into a Las Vegas hospital, where he was monitored for a potential concussion and a slower heartbeat.

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Ray J's Knockout Sparks Mixed Social Media Reactions

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Source: MEGA Ray J sparked a social media frenzy with his brutal knockout loss to YouTuber Supa Hot Fire.

In the comments section of Ray J's post, the rapper received a mixture of reactions — with some fans laughing with the 45-year-old, and others laughing at him. "Most ppl too afraid to even step in the ring. More power to you," one supporter stated, as another admitted, "I’ve been praying for you. Speedy recovery." "You got knocked smooth out, brother, but glad you Ok😂😂😂," a third quipped, while a fourth praised, "This man is a real life entertainer at the end of the day and did exactly what he was suppose to do get views🔥."

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'Do You Have Talent?'

Source: @DDGLive/youtube 'You got knocked out smooth, brother,' one fan trolled.

Some weren't as nice, however, with one critic teasing Ray J with a dig about his scandalous past with ex Kim Kardashian. "Do u have any talent? Besides that Kim K video?" the hater snubbed. Ray J briefly addressed his health scare via social media days after his MMA defeat, subtly revealing he's "getting better" and vowed to make it to a later-rescheduled Friday, May 29, performance. "I’ll see y’all on Friday," Ray J declared, though the event at Pete Be Center in San Jose, Calif., has since been postponed to June 27.

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Ray J Health Concerns Erupt

Source: @RayJ/instagram Ray J eerily predicted his death was near after revealing his heart had gone 'black' earlier this year.