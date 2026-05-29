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Ray J Trolls His Own Knockout as Health Concerns Mount After Hospitalization: Watch

Split photo of Ray J.
Source: @RayJ/instagram

Ray J was brutally knocked out by YouTuber Supa Hot Fire during an MMA match on Saturday, May 23.

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May 29 2026, Updated 5:43 p.m. ET

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Ray J is making light of his recent knockout despite the brutal blow leaving him hospitalized.

The R&B singer took to Instagram on Wednesday, May 27, with a re-post of his recent rough MMA match against YouTuber Supa Hot Fire at livestreamer Adin Ross' UFC Apex event in Las Vegas

"D--- I’m just waking up up! This is 'KNOT' ok lol," Ray J wrote, poking fun at the tough punch that knocked him unconscious.

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'They Did Ray J Dirty With This New Knockout Angle'

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Source: @rayJ/Instagram

Ray J re-shared a video highlighting his brutal knockout.

The re-shared post featured text that read: "They did Ray J DIRTY with this new knockout angle."

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Image of A huge knot quickly formed on Ray J's forehead.
Source: @URBANPOLITICIANSTV/youtube

A huge knot quickly formed on Ray J's forehead.

In the clip, a huge knot could be seen already swelling on his forehead after being punched by his opponent. The "One Wish" singer then became disoriented while sliding down the roped perimeter and falling onto the ground.

Two hours after being knocked out, Ray J checked himself into a Las Vegas hospital, where he was monitored for a potential concussion and a slower heartbeat.

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Ray J's Knockout Sparks Mixed Social Media Reactions

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Image of Ray J sparked a social media frenzy with his brutal knockout loss to YouTuber Supa Hot Fire.
Source: MEGA

Ray J sparked a social media frenzy with his brutal knockout loss to YouTuber Supa Hot Fire.

In the comments section of Ray J's post, the rapper received a mixture of reactions — with some fans laughing with the 45-year-old, and others laughing at him.

"Most ppl too afraid to even step in the ring. More power to you," one supporter stated, as another admitted, "I’ve been praying for you. Speedy recovery."

"You got knocked smooth out, brother, but glad you Ok😂😂😂," a third quipped, while a fourth praised, "This man is a real life entertainer at the end of the day and did exactly what he was suppose to do get views🔥."

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'Do You Have Talent?'

Image of 'You got knocked out smooth, brother,' one fan trolled.
Source: @DDGLive/youtube

'You got knocked out smooth, brother,' one fan trolled.

Some weren't as nice, however, with one critic teasing Ray J with a dig about his scandalous past with ex Kim Kardashian.

"Do u have any talent? Besides that Kim K video?" the hater snubbed.

Ray J briefly addressed his health scare via social media days after his MMA defeat, subtly revealing he's "getting better" and vowed to make it to a later-rescheduled Friday, May 29, performance.

"I’ll see y’all on Friday," Ray J declared, though the event at Pete Be Center in San Jose, Calif., has since been postponed to June 27.

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Ray J Health Concerns Erupt

Image of Ray J eerily predicted his death was near after revealing his heart had gone 'black' earlier this year.
Source: @RayJ/instagram

Ray J eerily predicted his death was near after revealing his heart had gone 'black' earlier this year.

Health concerns surrounding the "Another Day in Paradise" hitmaker erupted after TMZ reported Ray J had been hospitalized post-matchup.

Earlier this year, Ray J predicted he didn't have much longer to live, claiming he was dying with a "black" heart after years of drug and alcohol abuse

"2027 is definitely a wrap for me," he claimed back in January.

"I want to thank everybody for praying for me. I was in a hospital. My heart's only beating like 25 percent, but as long as I stay focused and stay on the right path, everything will be all right," he elaborated. “My health is not OK, so I thank everybody for supporting and praying for me."

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