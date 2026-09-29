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Raye May Wish She and Michael B. Jordan Were More Than 'Just Friends,' Body Language Expert Claims

Image of Raye, Michael B. Jordan
Source: MEGA

A body language expert claimed Raye's reaction to a Michael B. Jordan question at the 2026 VMAs could suggest she wants to be more than friends.

Sept. 29 2026, Updated 5:29 p.m. ET

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Could there be more than friendship on Raye's mind when it comes to Michael B. Jordan?

Celebrity body language expert Inbaal Honigman, speaking on behalf of Casino.ca, analyzed the singer's reaction when she was asked about the Creed actor on the red carpet at the 2026 MTV VMAs.

According to Honigman, Raye's response may suggest she wishes the pair were more than "just friends."

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Raye Was Caught Off Guard by the Michael B. Jordan Question

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Image of Raye appeared caught off guard when Alyssa Killian asked about Michael B. Jordan on the VMAs red carpet.
Source: MEGA

Raye appeared caught off guard when Alyssa Killian asked about Michael B. Jordan on the VMAs red carpet.

Honigman focused on Raye's reaction when interviewer Alyssa Killian brought up Jordan.

"When Alyssa Killian asks Raye on the red carpet what her project with Michael B. Jordan is, Raye has to pause for a moment, her flow of chat disrupted," Honigman explained.

The expert claimed the sudden change in the singer's demeanor suggested she hadn't been expecting Jordan to come up during the conversation.

Raye's facial expressions also caught Honigman's attention as she analyzed the interaction.

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Body Language Expert Analyzes Raye's Reaction

Image of Inbaal Honigman analyzed Raye's facial expressions and pause.
Source: MEGA

Inbaal Honigman analyzed Raye's facial expressions and pause.

"Raye's mouth opens into an 'O' shape, which signifies shock, and her eyes and eyebrows travel upwards," Honigman observed.

According to the expert's interpretation, Raye appeared to be searching for the right response after being confronted with the unexpected question.

Honigman claimed the movements indicated "that she's got to think of something fast," before offering her assessment of what the singer's reaction could mean.

Body language, however, cannot establish a person's private thoughts or romantic feelings, making Honigman's comments an interpretation of the exchange.

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Expert Claims Raye May Want to Be More Than Friends

Image of Inbaal Honigman claimed the singer may be 'regretful' that she and the 'Creed' star are currently 'just friends.'
Source: MEGA

Inbaal Honigman claimed the singer may be 'regretful' that she and the 'Creed' star are currently 'just friends.'

Honigman ultimately suggested Raye's response could point to her wanting a different relationship with Jordan.

"The two may not be dating right now, but Raye is not happy about that," the body language expert claimed.

"She's regretful that she's 'just friends' with Michael B. Jordan," Honigman continued.

Neither Raye nor Jordan has confirmed they're romantically involved, and the expert's analysis does not establish that the pair have dated.

Raye's Michael B. Jordan Comments Spark Speculation

Image of Neither Raye nor Michael B. Jordan has confirmed a romance, meaning Inbaal Honigman's assessment remains her interpretation of the interaction.
Source: MEGA

Neither Raye nor Michael B. Jordan has confirmed a romance, meaning Inbaal Honigman's assessment remains her interpretation of the interaction.

While Honigman's assessment puts a romantic spin on Raye's reaction, the VMAs interaction itself offered no confirmation that there's anything more than friendship between the stars.

Instead, Honigman's analysis centered on the singer's pause, widened expression and apparent surprise when Jordan's name entered the conversation.

Whether Raye actually wishes their relationship were romantic remains known only to the singer herself.

For now, Honigman's interpretation has added another layer of intrigue to Raye's red carpet exchange about the Hollywood actor.

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