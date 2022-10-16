Real Estate & Family Drama! Inside Jared Kushner's Life Before Marrying Ivanka Trump

Despite graduating from Harvard University in 2003 with a B.A. in government, some suspicions have arisen surrounding how, exactly, Jared nabbed a spot at the prestigious Ivy League school.

“There was no way anybody in the administrative office of the school thought he would on the merits get into Harvard,’’ an official from the figure’s former New Jersey school spilled to The Guardian back in 2016, adding that “his GPA did not warrant it, his SAT scores did not warrant it.”

“We thought, for sure, there was no way this was going to happen,” they continued. "Then, lo and behold, Jared was accepted. It was a little bit disappointing because there were at the time other kids we thought should really get in on the merits, and they did not.’’

As such, rumors began to swirl surrounding how money may have played a role in Jared’s acceptance, with ProPublica reporting that Charles had promised a $2.5 million donation to the university as his son began scoping out colleges.

A representative for Kushner Companies ultimately denied “the allegation,” as she dubbed it, explaining that any alleged connection between this donation and Jared’s acceptance was “is and always has been false.”

“[Charles and Seryl Kushner] are enormously generous and have donated over 100 million dollars to universities, hospitals and other charitable causes,” Risa Heller told the nonprofit newsroom of Jared's parents at the time. “Jared Kushner was an excellent student in high school and graduated from Harvard with honors,” she continued, though as the outlet noted, roughly 90 percent of Jared’s Ivy League could also claim the latter achievement.