Former 'Real Housewives of Miami' Star Todd Nepola Slams Bravo With Defamation Lawsuit, Claims They 'Manipulated' False Storylines for Ratings

Article continues below advertisement

Todd Nepola has hit Bravo, NBCUniversal and Purveyors of Pop Productions with an $11 million defamation lawsuit. Paperwork obtained by OK! revealed the ex-husband of Real Housewives of Miami star Alexia Nepola accused the production companies of "using manipulated storylines and unauthorized footage to falsely portray [Todd] as facing financial distress."

Article continues below advertisement

Todd Nepola Files $11 Million Defamation Lawsuit

Source: mega Todd Nepola filed an $11 million defamation lawsuit against Bravo and NBC.

Todd's lawyers noted how their suit "raises broader questions about how reality television producers profit from character distortion and public humiliation for dramatic effect." The lawsuit alleged the brands "fabricated and amplified false storylines suggesting he was facing financial hardship, despite his multimillion-dollar real estate portfolio and long-standing business reputation."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: bravo Todd Nepola claimed he never gave permission for the show to use his image after he left the series.

Todd also claimed he never gave his consent for Bravo to use his image and storyline for Seasons 6 and 7. He believes Bravo is "manufacturing defamatory content to drive ratings and digital engagement." The filing went on to note that "false, defamatory statements" made about Todd's funds have resulted in "damage" to his "personal and professional life and reputation."

Article continues below advertisement

False Claims About Todd Neopla Have Affected His Work

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @alexiae_says/Instagram Todd and Alexia Nepola ended their marriage in 2024, with the divorce being finalized this year.

The paperwork also noted this hasn't been a one-time occurrence, as he's now been "typecasted" over his financial issues, which he claimed are inaccurate. "In Plaintiff’s case, a narrative suggesting financial irresponsibility or instability was introduced and repeatedly emphasized by Defendants, despite its falsity. This false characterization was not limited to a single episode or season," his legal team explained. "Rather, once established, it became the dominant lens through which Plaintiff was portrayed, with producers actively shaping scenes, editing conversations out of context, and encouraging cast members to amplify that narrative on-camera."

Article continues below advertisement

Are Todd and Alexia Nepola Back Together After Divorcing?

Source: @alexiae_says/Instagram A source claimed the exes are seeing each other again but casually.

As OK! reported, an insider claimed the drama stemming from the hit show was one of the things that prompted Todd to file for divorce, which was finalized this past March. "The show is what got in the way," a source previously claimed. However, over the summer, the two were seen hanging out again, with an insider spilling, "Although she's still on the show, which Todd couldn't handle, he can't stay away from her even after filing for divorce."

Article continues below advertisement