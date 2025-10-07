or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Reality Tv > celebrity lawsuits
OK LogoREALITY TV NEWS

Former 'Real Housewives of Miami' Star Todd Nepola Slams Bravo With Defamation Lawsuit, Claims They 'Manipulated' False Storylines for Ratings

Photo of Todd Nepola
Source: @lifeaccordingtotodd/instagram

Todd Nepola's lawsuit stated he's 'seeking $10 million in damages for defamation and $1 million for unauthorized use of his name and likeness.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 7 2025, Published 4:24 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Todd Nepola has hit Bravo, NBCUniversal and Purveyors of Pop Productions with an $11 million defamation lawsuit.

Paperwork obtained by OK! revealed the ex-husband of Real Housewives of Miami star Alexia Nepola accused the production companies of "using manipulated storylines and unauthorized footage to falsely portray [Todd] as facing financial distress."

Article continues below advertisement

Todd Nepola Files $11 Million Defamation Lawsuit

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Todd Nepola filed an $11 million defamation lawsuit against Bravo and NBC.
Source: mega

Todd Nepola filed an $11 million defamation lawsuit against Bravo and NBC.

Todd's lawyers noted how their suit "raises broader questions about how reality television producers profit from character distortion and public humiliation for dramatic effect."

The lawsuit alleged the brands "fabricated and amplified false storylines suggesting he was facing financial hardship, despite his multimillion-dollar real estate portfolio and long-standing business reputation."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Todd Nepola claimed he never gave permission for the show to use his image after he left the series.
Source: bravo

Todd Nepola claimed he never gave permission for the show to use his image after he left the series.

Todd also claimed he never gave his consent for Bravo to use his image and storyline for Seasons 6 and 7.

He believes Bravo is "manufacturing defamatory content to drive ratings and digital engagement."

The filing went on to note that "false, defamatory statements" made about Todd's funds have resulted in "damage" to his "personal and professional life and reputation."

Article continues below advertisement

False Claims About Todd Neopla Have Affected His Work

MORE ON:
celebrity lawsuits

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of Todd and Alexia Nepola ended their marriage in 2024, with the divorce being finalized this year.
Source: @alexiae_says/Instagram

Todd and Alexia Nepola ended their marriage in 2024, with the divorce being finalized this year.

The paperwork also noted this hasn't been a one-time occurrence, as he's now been "typecasted" over his financial issues, which he claimed are inaccurate.

"In Plaintiff’s case, a narrative suggesting financial irresponsibility or instability was introduced and repeatedly emphasized by Defendants, despite its falsity. This false characterization was not limited to a single episode or season," his legal team explained. "Rather, once established, it became the dominant lens through which Plaintiff was portrayed, with producers actively shaping scenes, editing conversations out of context, and encouraging cast members to amplify that narrative on-camera."

Article continues below advertisement

Are Todd and Alexia Nepola Back Together After Divorcing?

Photo of A source claimed the exes are seeing each other again but casually.
Source: @alexiae_says/Instagram

A source claimed the exes are seeing each other again but casually.

As OK! reported, an insider claimed the drama stemming from the hit show was one of the things that prompted Todd to file for divorce, which was finalized this past March.

"The show is what got in the way," a source previously claimed.

However, over the summer, the two were seen hanging out again, with an insider spilling, "Although she's still on the show, which Todd couldn't handle, he can't stay away from her even after filing for divorce."

Article continues below advertisement

The insider alleged the two have recently been seeing each other again but casually.

"Todd initiated the breakup and this new arrangement," the source noted. "Alexia seems willing to do almost anything to keep him in her life except quit the show."

"She loves being around him; the sparks still fly between them. They're like two teenagers. She feels foolish to turn her back on that," the insider explained. "Ultimately, she does hope they will reconcile and try again, but for now she's keeping it low pressure and they are taking baby steps. They're dating again and having a lot of fun."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.