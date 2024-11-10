Reality TV Curse? 10 Couples Whose Marriages Ended Amid or After Their Shows Wrapped

Todd Nepola filed for divorce from Alexia Nepola on April 11, after the estranged couple denied having financial troubles on The Real Housewives of Miami Season 6. He noted in the records, which he filed in the Miami-Dade County Court, that their marriage was "irretrievably broken."

In response to the filing, Alexia shared a statement on Instagram and opened up about the development of their relationship.

"I am shocked and heartbroken that Todd has chosen to dissolve our marriage. I will take comfort in the fact that my friends and family will be by my side supporting me during this difficult time. I'm praying for better times ahead," she said.

Alexia released a second statement on her Instagram Story on April 17, thanking her fans for their love and support.

But in October, a source told Us Weekly they decided to postpone the divorce proceedings "to see what's best for them, even if that means reconciling."