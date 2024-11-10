Reality TV Curse? 10 Couples Whose Marriages Ended Amid or After Their Shows Wrapped
Alexia Nepola and Todd Nepola – 'The Real Housewives of Miami'
Todd Nepola filed for divorce from Alexia Nepola on April 11, after the estranged couple denied having financial troubles on The Real Housewives of Miami Season 6. He noted in the records, which he filed in the Miami-Dade County Court, that their marriage was "irretrievably broken."
In response to the filing, Alexia shared a statement on Instagram and opened up about the development of their relationship.
"I am shocked and heartbroken that Todd has chosen to dissolve our marriage. I will take comfort in the fact that my friends and family will be by my side supporting me during this difficult time. I'm praying for better times ahead," she said.
Alexia released a second statement on her Instagram Story on April 17, thanking her fans for their love and support.
But in October, a source told Us Weekly they decided to postpone the divorce proceedings "to see what's best for them, even if that means reconciling."
Amy Slaton and Michael Halterman – '1000-Lb. Sisters'
In March 2023, Michael Halterman filed for dissolution of marriage from Amy Slaton and requested they attend a case management conference. They finalized the proceedings in February.
"I signed the final documents and that's the end of an era," the 1000-Lb. Sisters star said in an episode of the series. "I'm ready for it to be over with."
Bryan Abasolo and Rachel Lindsay – 'The Bachelorette'
On Instagram, Bryan Abasolo shared what pushed him to file for divorce from Rachel Lindsay following their separation on December 31, 2023.
"After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew. My parents have been married forever and I'm a family man, but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go," Abasolo wrote. "I wanted you to hear it from the source before the blogs start making up their own reality. Please respect the spaces of our family and friends as we figure out our next steps."
They continued living together despite the split, the court documents revealed. The estranged The Bachelorette couple do not have any children.
Camille Meyer and Kelsey Grammer – 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills former couple Camille Meyer and Kelsey Grammer tied the knot in 1997 but divorced in 2011.
They remarried after their separation: Camille to David C. Meyer and Kelsey to Kayte Walsh.
Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist - 'The Golden Bachelor'
During an appearance on Good Morning America in April, Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist announced they agreed to separate after only three months of marriage.
"Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we've looked closely at our situation, our living situation and so forth, and we've kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it's probably time for us to dissolve our marriage," Turner said.
Nist added they "looked at home after home, but we never got to the point where we made that decision," but the distance soon took a toll on their relationship.
Turner filed for divorce in Indiana after the interview.
Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright – 'Vanderpump Rules'
Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright separated in February, weeks before The Valley premiered. They later spoke out about their decision on their podcast, "When Reality Hits."
"Many of you guys have been asking me about Jax and I and our relationship — I just think it's important to be real and honest with you guys because… we've shared so much of our life with you guys," said Cartwright. "I don't want to seem like I'm lying or anything like that, so I think it's important for me to say this… Marriages in general are very hard and I've had a particularly rough year this past year. Jax and I are taking time apart, and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health."
Cartwright asked their fans to pray for them as they started living separate lives.
In August, she cited irreconcilable differences and requested legal and physical custody of their son, Cruz, in the divorce filing.
Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey – 'Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica'
In 2005, Jessica Simpson requested the dissolution of her marriage to Nick Lachey years after their 2002 wedding, citing irreconcilable differences. They finalized their divorce in June 2006.
Jon and Kate Gosselin – 'Jon & Kate Plus 8'
Jon and Kate Gosselin's 10-year marriage ended in May 2009 as they both faced cheating rumors. However, they both denied the accusations.
"Over the course of this weekend, Jon's activities have left me no choice but to file legal procedures in order to protect myself and our children," Kate said in a statement at the time.
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky – 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills lost one of its cutest couples when Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky called it quits in July 2023.
"It's hard as a parent trying to find the balance with being honest with you guys and not oversharing. Some stuff's private between [Mauricio and I]. It just is. So I'm sorry if you feel like I haven't shared enough, but that's why," Richards said during a March episode of RHOBH.
Although separated, they have yet to file official divorce papers to end their union legally.
Teddi Mellencamp and Edwin Arroyave – 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'
In a post on Instagram, Teddi Mellencamp announced her divorce from Edwin Arroyave after 13 years of marriage.
"My priority is my children and ensuring that every care is taken with their privacy and wellbeing throughout this new chapter," she wrote in the November 2 update. "Making a public statement is not something I wanted to do. But in an effort to protect my family from undue speculation and rumors, I have felt being open, honest, and vulnerable is the best path forward."