Reba McEntire Raves Over Former Stepdaughter-in-Law Kelly Clarkson Covering Her Song 'Till You Love Me' on TV: 'Beautiful Rendition'
After their respective divorces, Reba McEntire and Kelly Clarkson are no longer related — but the women recently proved they're still close!
On the Wednesday, May 1, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the mom-of-two performed McEntire's "Till You Love Me" for her daily Kellyoke segment.
The country superstar, 69, gushed over the performance on social media and even shared a video of the moment.
"Thanks KC for covering my song #TillYouLoveMe on your show today!" the mother-of-one tweeted. "Did y’all catch her beautiful rendition?"
McEntire also provided a link so fans could stream the original version as well.
The Reba lead used to be married to Narvel Blackstock, whose son Brandon Blackstock is the ex-husband of Clarkson, 42.
While Narvel, 67, and Reba called it quits in 2015, Brandon, 47, and the American Idol alum — who shares two kids together — split in 2020 but didn't finalize their divorce until two years later.
In a 2023 interview, the "Because of You" vocalist confirmed she still speaks to McEntire.
"We were friends before Brandon and I got together," she noted. "We text each other all the time."
Back then, she explained they were "both women of sound mind that know that life doesn't work out sometimes."
In 2018, the talk show host let everyone know just how much she admired McEntire when she paid tribute to her at the Kennedy Center Honors.
"I’ve been a fan of Reba since I was a little girl," Clarkson spilled. "Her voice has always felt nostalgic for me. Even as an adult, there’s something about her tone and her storytelling that just feels like home."
"Sometimes when we meet our heroes, it doesn’t always pan out how you hope. But meeting Reba — being friends with her, and eventually becoming family — has been one of the highlights of my life, truly," she continued. "So thank you so much for listening to me vent as an artist. Thank you so much for comforting me on the phone through my tears, like a friend. And thank you for being a really rad grandma for my kids."
"I love you so much. I hope you enjoy this song. Don’t judge me!" the star quipped before belting out "Fancy."
McEntire is now dating actor Rex Linn while Clarkson has stayed single since her breakup — however, the latter is enjoying her new freedom.
"I am really loving not having a man in my life," she confessed on her show. "Like, it’s just too hard. There’s too much. It’s too much. There’s all the jobs. Plus the kids."