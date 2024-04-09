Reba McEntire Admits She Would Happily Marry Boyfriend Rex Linn Despite Her 2 Divorces: 'I'm Truly Committed to Him'
Will a third time down the aisle be the charm for Reba McEntire?
Though the singer has been divorced twice, she revealed she would definitely accept a proposal from boyfriend Rex Linn if he ever gets down on knee.
"I'm truly committed to Rex. So if that's something he feels totally strong about, that's fine with me," the country superstar, 69, told a reporter when asked about potentially tying the knot one day with Linn, 67. "He's never been married before. So if he wants to experience that, I'm OK with that."
Though the pair first met in 1991, things stayed platonic until 2020, when McEntire appeared on Linn's show Young Sheldon. After she wrapped her scenes, the actor asked her on a date.
"It was just like a magnet," she recalled of their first night out.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic then struck, forcing them to be apart for several months — though they managed to keep the magic alive.
"We didn't get to see each other from January 'til June 16, but we created an intimacy by texting and talking over the telephone that we wouldn't have gotten if we'd have been together all of that time," The Voice coach explained. "We've been pretty much inseparable ever since June 16 of 2020."
The mom-of-two said their unconventional first months of dating ended up being a good thing, sharing, "You know the ins and outs of their personality and their faults…You love them for the way they are, instead of it being a total attraction and sizing them up because of appearance."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
McEntire recently opened up about how mixing business with pleasure was what resulted in her and ex Narvel Blackstock ending their marriage, which lasted from 1989 to 2015.
"I think it works for some people. They can be married or have a relationship and work together," she said on a March episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. "Our work was all the time."
"Our marriage was 26 years. We started out working together in the band. He was part of the band, and then became my manager, later on then my husband, but it was a situation that was always business — whether we were getting ready in the morning, pillow talk, whatever, but it was business," she revealed. "Even when we were on vacation to recharge the batteries, about three days into a vacation it was like, ‘You know what we can do?'"
E! News reported on McEntire's opinion getting married again.