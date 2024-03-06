Kelly Clarkson Declares She's 'Loving Not Having a Man in My Life' After Nasty Divorce From Brandon Blackstock: 'It's Too Much'

As OK! previously reported, Clarkson previously confessed she had no intention of walking down the aisle. However, she obliged.

"I never wanted to get married the first time," she said. "[Brandon] had children, a religious background, and it was important, I think, for him," Clarkson explained of Blackstock, who was previously married to Melissa Ashworth and is the father of her two kids, Savannah, 21, and Seth Blackstock, 17.

"But I’ve never been that person," The Kelly Clarkson Show host continued. "Because I’ve been through a couple divorces in my family, I just don’t like to put any weight on it. It can happen; it doesn’t have to happen."