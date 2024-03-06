OK Magazine
Kelly Clarkson Declares She's 'Loving Not Having a Man in My Life' After Nasty Divorce From Brandon Blackstock: 'It's Too Much'

Mar. 6 2024, Published 1:34 p.m. ET

She really is Miss Independent!

While chatting with Hoda Kotb on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Tuesday, March 5, Kelly Clarkson admitted dating is not at the forefront right now — and she's totally fine with that.

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock split in 2020.

The TV star, 59, admitted she hasn't been on a first date in two years, prompting her to ask the "Breakaway" songstress, 41, if she ever thinks about putting herself out there. "Not at all. Not even a little bit," the American Idol alum, who split from Brandon Blackstock in 2020, quipped.

Kelly Clarkson spoke about how she's not dating.

“I am really loving not having a man in my life,” the Grammy winner added. “Like, it’s just too hard. There’s too much. It’s too much.”

“There’s all the jobs. Plus the kids. Plus being present for the kids while you’re there. ‘Cause sometimes we get, people will still email you. And I’m like, ‘No, no, no, we’re home now,’” the pop star explained of why it can be "too much" sometimes.

Kelly Clarkson recently moved to New York City for her talk show.

Clarkson filed for divorce in June 2020, citing "irreconcilable differences." The two, who share two kids: River Rose and Remington Alexander, went on to have a nasty divorce, but they have now settled everything. Clarkson was granted primary custody of the kids, but she also has to pay Blackstock, 47, $45,601 per month in child support and $115,000 in spousal support until January 31 of this year.

As OK! previously reported, Clarkson previously confessed she had no intention of walking down the aisle. However, she obliged.

"I never wanted to get married the first time," she said. "[Brandon] had children, a religious background, and it was important, I think, for him," Clarkson explained of Blackstock, who was previously married to Melissa Ashworth and is the father of her two kids, Savannah, 21, and Seth Blackstock, 17.

"But I’ve never been that person," The Kelly Clarkson Show host continued. "Because I’ve been through a couple divorces in my family, I just don’t like to put any weight on it. It can happen; it doesn’t have to happen."

Kelly Clarkson said she never wanted to get married in the first place.

Now that Clarkson has moved to the Big Apple, she feels content and in no rush to dip into the dating pool.

"Dating sucks. It’s so awkward," Clarkson confessed. "I was single until I was, like, 30, and I forgot how really good at that I am. I told a friend [a potential partner] would have to be an individual that brings their own life to the table without needing anything from me. It’s far more romantic to say, 'I want you, but I don’t need anything.' I’m really good right now, I’m having a good time."

