Brandon Blackstock Claims Ex-Wife Kelly Clarkson's $2.6 Million Lawsuit 'Fails to State Facts' That Prove Management Company's Wrongdoing

This comes nearly four years after the "Because of You" artist filed for divorce in June 2020. The pair share daughter River, 9, and son Remington, 8.

As OK! previously reported, Clarkson opened up about being "very depressed" over the past few years and how moving to New York from L.A. after her split was a change her family "really needed."

"I think we get kind of tied up, and you feel like you have to keep going and keep smiling for others," she explained. "You can only compartmentalize so much, you know? And I'm very good at it, but you can only do that for so long."