Brandon Blackstock Claims Ex-Wife Kelly Clarkson's $2.6 Million Lawsuit 'Fails to State Facts' That Prove Management Company's Wrongdoing
Brandon Blackstock and Starstruck Management were ordered to shell out more than $2.6 million to ex-wife Kelly Clarkson after she alleged he'd overcharged her by millions throughout their business partnership.
It was later ruled the company violated the state labor laws while he served as her manager. However, on Monday, April 15, Blackstock — who was married to the "Stronger" singer from 2013 to 2021 — asked a judge to dismiss the case.
Blackstock's legal move came after Clarkson recently made an additional filing, claiming she was entitled to more than the initial court award.
The talk show host is also requesting "full and complete accounting from Starstruck of all monies received by Starstruck, directly or indirectly, in connection with any and all contracts, employment, or engagements pertaining in any way to the personal services of [Clarkson]," to include profits, advances, commissions and other fees.
Blackstock and his agency denied "each and every allegation" and claimed Clarkson's latest court filing was invalid because she did not "file a notice of appeal within 10 days" from when the November 2023 decision was made.
He also noted that the "complaint fails to state facts sufficient to constitute a cause of action against Starstruck and is, therefore, barred for failure to state a claim upon which relief can be granted."
This comes nearly four years after the "Because of You" artist filed for divorce in June 2020. The pair share daughter River, 9, and son Remington, 8.
As OK! previously reported, Clarkson opened up about being "very depressed" over the past few years and how moving to New York from L.A. after her split was a change her family "really needed."
"I think we get kind of tied up, and you feel like you have to keep going and keep smiling for others," she explained. "You can only compartmentalize so much, you know? And I'm very good at it, but you can only do that for so long."
A source also spilled Clarkson has been "doing really well" since the divorce.
"She has the primary custody of the kids and is a great mom," the source added. "The divorce was difficult, but she recovered quickly and has no regrets."
