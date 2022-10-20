Reba McEntire Explains How She Ensured Son Shelby Would Grow Into A Humble Man

Though Reba McEntire's only son, Shelby Blackstock, grew up in a much different environment than she did, the country superstar made it her mission to give the now 32-year-old a normal upbringing.

"When we would play games or cards, I'd never let Shelby win. He wouldn't have learned anything that way," the mom-of-one quipped in a new interview. "I always told Shelby, 'I'll always love you, but I want other people to like you. So don't be a little jerk. Don't be a spoiled brat.'"