Reba McEntire & Rex Linn Built An Emotional Intimacy 'Without Being Physical' During The COVID-19 Pandemic
Reba McEntire believes boyfriend Rex Linn is the "love of her life," but the couple has taken their time on the journey to their fairytale romance.
The country legend, 67, opened up about their nearly three-year relationship, revealing they first built a foundation of emotional intimacy while spending time apart throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
McEntire explained she'd known Linn, 65, since they both worked on The Gambler Returns with Kenny Rogers back in 1991 but didn't connect romantically until January 2020.
FEUD EXPLODES: REBA MCENTIRE IS 'PRESSING DOLLY PARTON'S BUTTONS BIG TIME & ALWAYS TRYING TO ONE-UP' HER, INSIDER SPILLS
"He said, 'Let's have dinner when you get through.' And I said, 'OK!' He made me laugh my butt off on our first date, which we didn't even know was a date," she joked of the beginning of their budding romance.
However, only a couple of months later, the "Consider Me Gone" singer lost her mother just as the COVID-19 pandemic began to send many cities and businesses into lockdown.
IN HER FEELS! REBA MCENTIRE NOT OVER EX-HUSBAND NARVEL BLACKSTOCK DESPITE REX LINN ROMANCE: 'SHE STILL TALKS TO HIM'
"He was in Los Angeles, and I was in Oklahoma because my Mama had just died," she continued. "We didn't get to see each other from March to June, but we'd talk over Zoom and FaceTime four to five times each day. We created a bond and an intimacy that was getting to know each other without being physical."
Although McEntire admitted she hadn't been interested in "finding love again" following her divorce from talent manager Narvel Blackstock, her relationship with Linn took her by surprise. "He's the love of my life," she noted fondly. "We're pretty much inseparable."
"The little things mean so much to me," she added, elaborating on how they make their romance work despite their bustling careers. "It's also important to be attentive and listen to your partner's stories, even if you've heard them 100 times. I'll watch couples who have very successful marriages, and that woman will sit there and listen and smile at her husband's stories, and I'm like, 'How many times has she heard that?' I learned a lot from that."