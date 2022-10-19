OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Reba McEntire
OK LogoCOUPLES

Reba McEntire & Rex Linn Built An Emotional Intimacy 'Without Being Physical' During The COVID-19 Pandemic

reba mcentire rex linn built emotional intimacy pandemicpp
By:

Oct. 19 2022, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Reba McEntire believes boyfriend Rex Linn is the "love of her life," but the couple has taken their time on the journey to their fairytale romance.

The country legend, 67, opened up about their nearly three-year relationship, revealing they first built a foundation of emotional intimacy while spending time apart throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Article continues below advertisement
reba mcentire rex linn ready to elope want to make it official wedding or not
Source: @reba/Instagram

McEntire explained she'd known Linn, 65, since they both worked on The Gambler Returns with Kenny Rogers back in 1991 but didn't connect romantically until January 2020.

FEUD EXPLODES: REBA MCENTIRE IS 'PRESSING DOLLY PARTON'S BUTTONS BIG TIME & ALWAYS TRYING TO ONE-UP' HER, INSIDER SPILLS

"He said, 'Let's have dinner when you get through.' And I said, 'OK!' He made me laugh my butt off on our first date, which we didn't even know was a date," she joked of the beginning of their budding romance.

Article continues below advertisement
reba mcentire not over ex husband narvel blackstock
Source: mega

However, only a couple of months later, the "Consider Me Gone" singer lost her mother just as the COVID-19 pandemic began to send many cities and businesses into lockdown.

IN HER FEELS! REBA MCENTIRE NOT OVER EX-HUSBAND NARVEL BLACKSTOCK DESPITE REX LINN ROMANCE: 'SHE STILL TALKS TO HIM'

"He was in Los Angeles, and I was in Oklahoma because my Mama had just died," she continued. "We didn't get to see each other from March to June, but we'd talk over Zoom and FaceTime four to five times each day. We created a bond and an intimacy that was getting to know each other without being physical."

Article continues below advertisement
reba mcentire writing lifestyle book
Source: mega

Although McEntire admitted she hadn't been interested in "finding love again" following her divorce from talent manager Narvel Blackstock, her relationship with Linn took her by surprise. "He's the love of my life," she noted fondly. "We're pretty much inseparable."

"The little things mean so much to me," she added, elaborating on how they make their romance work despite their bustling careers. "It's also important to be attentive and listen to your partner's stories, even if you've heard them 100 times. I'll watch couples who have very successful marriages, and that woman will sit there and listen and smile at her husband's stories, and I'm like, 'How many times has she heard that?' I learned a lot from that."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

McEntire spoke to People on her relationship with Linn.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.