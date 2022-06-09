Rebel Wilson Comes Out, Shows Off Her New Girlfriend On Social Media: 'Love Is Love'

Last month, the Pitch Perfect star revealed that she was in a new relationship — and she's happier than ever.

"We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other," she told People. "It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic."

"I think going through the process of finding more self-worth, I think that what you want in a partner is elevated and so it's great to have someone who feels like an equal partner and be in a healthy relationship," she continued. "There were times — I'm not saying with all my exes, they're great — but there were some times that I was probably putting up with that I shouldn't have. So it feels different to be in a really healthy relationship."