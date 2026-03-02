'Grateful' Rebel Wilson Flaunts Slimmed-Down Figure as She Celebrates Her 46th Birthday in Paradise

Article continues below advertisement

Rebel Wilson showed off her slimmed-down figure while celebrating her 46th birthday in paradise. The Pitch Perfect star stunned in a bold red zip-front one-piece as she posed atop driftwood in crystal-clear turquoise water.

Plunging Red Bathing Suit

Source: mega Rebel Wilson celebrated her 46th birthday in the sun.

Wearing yellow-tinted sunglasses and flashing a wide smile, Wilson struck playful poses before wading through the shallow surf with a group of friends during what appeared to be a tropical getaway. In one Instagram snap, the actress balanced confidently on weathered wood rising from the sea, while in others she raised her arms triumphantly as waves splashed around her. The final photos captured a carefree moment as Wilson ran through the water, laughing alongside friends who cheered and splashed behind her. "Birthday post: I'm so grateful for my family and friends and that I followed my crazy malaria-induced dream at 18 to become an actress and not be a lawyer! What a ride these 46 years have been!" she wrote in her caption.

Health Journey

Source: mega Wilson reflected on choosing acting over law at 18.

Wilson has been candid in recent years about the life changes that reshaped her prioritie particularly when it came to her health. In a 2024 interview, the actress revealed that a fertility specialist once told her that improving her overall health could increase her chances of becoming a parent. "He was like, 'Well, you'd have a much better chance of having a child if you were healthy,'" the star recalled. The comment struck a chord, she explained, because it made her realize her long-term dreams could be impacted. "It kind of really hit a nerve, that [it] could prevent me from having a child. I did have to go through this whole health journey in order to get my daughter, Royce," she said.

Source: mega The star splashed in turquoise water with friends.

The Rebel Rising author also stressed that lasting change didn't come from a shortcut. "There's no magic fix," she noted. "I’d been on diets [and] I've been really good [about] exercising pretty much my entire life," she shared. "For me, it was the emotional element that I’d never looked at. I'd kind of been, like, 'Emotions... Ugh, I don't want to talk about things.'" "It's good to value yourself and be healthy, [but] you don't have to be obsessive," Wilson added.

Experimented With Weight-Loss Drugs

Source: mega Wilson said she tried Ozempic for weight loss, but it wasn't for her.