or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Style > Rebel Wilson
OK LogoCELEBRITY STYLE & FASHION NEWS

'Grateful' Rebel Wilson Flaunts Slimmed-Down Figure as She Celebrates Her 46th Birthday in Paradise

image of Rebel Wilson
Source: mega

Rebel Wilson showed off her slimmed-down figure in a red swimsuit while celebrating her 46th birthday.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 2 2026, Updated 5:52 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Rebel Wilson showed off her slimmed-down figure while celebrating her 46th birthday in paradise.

The Pitch Perfect star stunned in a bold red zip-front one-piece as she posed atop driftwood in crystal-clear turquoise water.

Article continues below advertisement

Plunging Red Bathing Suit

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Rebel Wilson celebrated her 46th birthday in the sun.
Source: mega

Rebel Wilson celebrated her 46th birthday in the sun.

Wearing yellow-tinted sunglasses and flashing a wide smile, Wilson struck playful poses before wading through the shallow surf with a group of friends during what appeared to be a tropical getaway.

In one Instagram snap, the actress balanced confidently on weathered wood rising from the sea, while in others she raised her arms triumphantly as waves splashed around her.

The final photos captured a carefree moment as Wilson ran through the water, laughing alongside friends who cheered and splashed behind her.

"Birthday post: I'm so grateful for my family and friends and that I followed my crazy malaria-induced dream at 18 to become an actress and not be a lawyer! What a ride these 46 years have been!" she wrote in her caption.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @rebelwilson/Instagram

The actress rocked a bold red swimsuit for the beach bash.

Article continues below advertisement

Health Journey

image of Wilson reflected on choosing acting over law at 18.
Source: mega

Wilson reflected on choosing acting over law at 18.

Wilson has been candid in recent years about the life changes that reshaped her prioritie particularly when it came to her health.

In a 2024 interview, the actress revealed that a fertility specialist once told her that improving her overall health could increase her chances of becoming a parent.

"He was like, 'Well, you'd have a much better chance of having a child if you were healthy,'" the star recalled.

The comment struck a chord, she explained, because it made her realize her long-term dreams could be impacted.

"It kind of really hit a nerve, that [it] could prevent me from having a child. I did have to go through this whole health journey in order to get my daughter, Royce," she said.

MORE ON:
Rebel Wilson

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of The star splashed in turquoise water with friends.
Source: mega

The star splashed in turquoise water with friends.

The Rebel Rising author also stressed that lasting change didn't come from a shortcut. "There's no magic fix," she noted.

"I’d been on diets [and] I've been really good [about] exercising pretty much my entire life," she shared. "For me, it was the emotional element that I’d never looked at. I'd kind of been, like, 'Emotions... Ugh, I don't want to talk about things.'"

"It's good to value yourself and be healthy, [but] you don't have to be obsessive," Wilson added.

Experimented With Weight-Loss Drugs

image of Wilson said she tried Ozempic for weight loss, but it wasn't for her.
Source: mega

Wilson said she tried Ozempic for weight loss, but it wasn't for her.

In another interview, the actress admitted she experimented with weight-loss medications, including Ozempic, before deciding it wasn’t for her long term.

While she acknowledged some critics oppose the drug, she explained, "Someone like me could have a bottomless appetite for sweets, so I think those drugs can be good."

Ultimately, Wilson said embracing a more natural approach helped her reach her goals.

She and her wife, Ramona Agruma, later welcomed their first child, daughter Royce, via surrogate in late 2022.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.