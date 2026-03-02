'Grateful' Rebel Wilson Flaunts Slimmed-Down Figure as She Celebrates Her 46th Birthday in Paradise
March 2 2026, Updated 5:52 p.m. ET
Rebel Wilson showed off her slimmed-down figure while celebrating her 46th birthday in paradise.
The Pitch Perfect star stunned in a bold red zip-front one-piece as she posed atop driftwood in crystal-clear turquoise water.
Plunging Red Bathing Suit
Wearing yellow-tinted sunglasses and flashing a wide smile, Wilson struck playful poses before wading through the shallow surf with a group of friends during what appeared to be a tropical getaway.
In one Instagram snap, the actress balanced confidently on weathered wood rising from the sea, while in others she raised her arms triumphantly as waves splashed around her.
The final photos captured a carefree moment as Wilson ran through the water, laughing alongside friends who cheered and splashed behind her.
"Birthday post: I'm so grateful for my family and friends and that I followed my crazy malaria-induced dream at 18 to become an actress and not be a lawyer! What a ride these 46 years have been!" she wrote in her caption.
Health Journey
Wilson has been candid in recent years about the life changes that reshaped her prioritie particularly when it came to her health.
In a 2024 interview, the actress revealed that a fertility specialist once told her that improving her overall health could increase her chances of becoming a parent.
"He was like, 'Well, you'd have a much better chance of having a child if you were healthy,'" the star recalled.
The comment struck a chord, she explained, because it made her realize her long-term dreams could be impacted.
"It kind of really hit a nerve, that [it] could prevent me from having a child. I did have to go through this whole health journey in order to get my daughter, Royce," she said.
The Rebel Rising author also stressed that lasting change didn't come from a shortcut. "There's no magic fix," she noted.
"I’d been on diets [and] I've been really good [about] exercising pretty much my entire life," she shared. "For me, it was the emotional element that I’d never looked at. I'd kind of been, like, 'Emotions... Ugh, I don't want to talk about things.'"
"It's good to value yourself and be healthy, [but] you don't have to be obsessive," Wilson added.
Experimented With Weight-Loss Drugs
In another interview, the actress admitted she experimented with weight-loss medications, including Ozempic, before deciding it wasn’t for her long term.
While she acknowledged some critics oppose the drug, she explained, "Someone like me could have a bottomless appetite for sweets, so I think those drugs can be good."
Ultimately, Wilson said embracing a more natural approach helped her reach her goals.
She and her wife, Ramona Agruma, later welcomed their first child, daughter Royce, via surrogate in late 2022.