Rebel Wilson Reveals She Briefly Tried Ozempic During Weight-Loss Journey: 'Those Drugs Can Be Good'
Rebel Wilson admitted she had a little extra help to lose weight.
During an interview, published on Sunday, March 31, the Pitch Perfect alum revealed she briefly used Ozempic to drop the pounds, though she has since quit the injectable medication.
“Someone like me could have a bottomless appetite for sweets, so I think those drugs can be good,” Wilson, 44, shared.
The actress noted that she began her weight-loss journey because her fertility doctor said slimming down would better her odds of IVF success.
“Basically no one apart from my mom wanted me to lose weight,” the star, who proposed to Ramona Agruma in 2023, added of her 80-pound weight loss. “People thought I’d lose my pigeonhole in my career, playing the fat funny character, and they wanted me to continue in that.”
Wilson has since welcomed daughter Royce via surrogate in November 2022 and continued her “year of health” by taking long walks and switching to a high-protein and low-sugar diet.
“I feel strongly that young women shouldn’t try to obsess over looking like Victoria’s Secret models — they should just look like themselves,” she shared. “I know that my relationship with food is complicated.”
The Senior Year alum noted she is happy with her “still curvy and solid” body.
As OK! previously reported, Wilson has not only been candid about her weight, but also her s-- life.
In her new book, Rebel Rising, out April 2, she revealed she lost her virginity when she was 35 years old.
- Rebel Wilson Reveals She 'Got A Lot Of Pushback From My Own Team' When She Decided To Lose Weight
- 'It Makes Me Feel Bad': Rebel Wilson Reveals She's Gained 30 Pounds After Drastic Weight Loss
- Girl With No Job's Claudia Oshry Admits She's on Ozempic After Drastic Weight Loss: 'Of Course I'm F------ Taking It'
"People can wait till they're ready or wait till they're a bit more mature," Wilson wrote. "And I think that could be a positive message. You obviously don't have to wait until you're in your thirties like me, but you shouldn't feel pressure as a young person."
She noted that growing up she was "embarrassed" to discuss intimacy.
"There was one vague time, I think I told my best friend, 'Oh, yeah, I just did it to just get it over with when I was like 23,'" she stated. "Just to really avoid the questions."
"Normally I would just leave the room when the conversation was happening," she recalled. "And then the people that said, 'Oh, at 24, it's so late.' And then I'm sitting here thinking, 'Oh my God, my number's 35. What the h---? I'm going to look like the biggest loser.'"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"It's absolutely incredible, if I had been born 20 years later, I probably would've explored my sexuality more. I just knew I was attracted to men, and that was the normal thing," she confessed.
"And so when I started opening myself up probably more after my father's death and realizing, oh, even though I'd seen marriage as a terrible thing and waste of time, I started opening myself up to that," she added. "And then only years later, meeting women and having feelings for a woman, and that, I just think it's a sign of where society kind of was."