Reese Witherspoon Brings Eldest Son Deacon as Her Date to the 2024 Golden Globes: Watch
Reese Witherspoon brought a very special date to the 2024 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 7: her eldest son, Deacon Phillippe, whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.
Luckily, the actress, 47, had some advice for the 20-year-old, who admitted it was his first awards show and Golden Globes. "There's two main things: gum, hand sanitizer and be nice to everyone," he shared.
"Curfew we'll see — I am following her tonight. She's the party animal. I am going to try and keep up," he joked on the red carpet.
Host Marc Malkin then asked Witherspoon how excited she is to shoot the next season of The Morning Show.
"We're on such a roll. I've had such great feedback about Season 3, so Jen [Aniston] and I are excited to get started. We haven't had any scripts yet," she shared, adding that she's also working on another season of Big Little Lies.
In June 2021, the Legally Blonde alum gushed about her bond with her adult children.
"That makes me want to cry, the idea of having a long relationship with adult children," she told Interview magazine while chatting with Tracee Ellis Ross. "I never expected the kind of relationship that I have with them, but it's so rewarding to be able to have kids that you can process life with a little bit, and they help me understand the complexities of what it means to be a human now."
She continued, "So I'm really, really grateful that these little humans are in my life. Adult humans. I have two adult children now, Tracee. It's crazy."
In 2023, Reese also explained some of her parenting tactics.
“I see this a lot with parents. I don’t know when we stopped letting our kids fail,” she said on the "Good Inside with Dr. Becky" podcast.
“I think learning from failure is actually a valuable tool that you can’t take away from kids. You rob them if you don’t let them sit in the discomfort of the experience," she added.