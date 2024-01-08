Reese Witherspoon Brings Eldest Son Deacon as Her Date to the 2024 Golden Globes: Watch

In June 2021, the Legally Blonde alum gushed about her bond with her adult children.

"That makes me want to cry, the idea of having a long relationship with adult children," she told Interview magazine while chatting with Tracee Ellis Ross. "I never expected the kind of relationship that I have with them, but it's so rewarding to be able to have kids that you can process life with a little bit, and they help me understand the complexities of what it means to be a human now."

She continued, "So I'm really, really grateful that these little humans are in my life. Adult humans. I have two adult children now, Tracee. It's crazy."