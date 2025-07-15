Reese Witherspoon Spotted in Steamy Yacht Make-Out Session With Boyfriend Oliver Haarmann in Saint-Tropez

Reese Witherspoon and boyfriend Oliver Haarmann are making the most of their summer in Europe, enjoying a romantic yacht getaway filled with public displays of affection in the picturesque Saint-Tropez.

The 49-year-old actress and Haarmann, 57, were seen sharing a passionate kiss on Sunday, July 13, as they relished their day under the sun. In one captivating image, Witherspoon embraced Haarmann while sporting a chic white one-piece bathing suit, as Haarmann leaned in to plant a kiss on her forehead, according to photos obtained by People.