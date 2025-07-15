Reese Witherspoon Spotted in Steamy Yacht Make-Out Session With Boyfriend Oliver Haarmann in Saint-Tropez
Reese Witherspoon and boyfriend Oliver Haarmann are making the most of their summer in Europe, enjoying a romantic yacht getaway filled with public displays of affection in the picturesque Saint-Tropez.
The 49-year-old actress and Haarmann, 57, were seen sharing a passionate kiss on Sunday, July 13, as they relished their day under the sun. In one captivating image, Witherspoon embraced Haarmann while sporting a chic white one-piece bathing suit, as Haarmann leaned in to plant a kiss on her forehead, according to photos obtained by People.
After an adventurous snorkeling session, the pair was captured in a tender embrace at the edge of their yacht, further showcasing their chemistry.
Witherspoon and Haarmann's romance blossomed after initially spending time together as friends. A source confirmed to Us Weekly that the couple's relationship turned romantic just a few months prior to being spotted holding hands on September 4 in New York City.
In a fun interaction, Haarmann splashed Witherspoon with a hose on the yacht, as seen in a snap published by TMZ on Monday, July 14. They were also photographed enjoying exciting water sports and making out once more in the ocean, surrounded by an array of rocks.
The Legally Blonde star's getaway comes one year after she was first linked to Haarmann. The couple initially made headlines when they were spotted together in the Big Apple in July 2024.
- Mom of the Year! Reese Witherspoon's Cutest Moments With Her Kids: Photos
- Beaming Reese Witherspoon Reunites With Ex-Husband Ryan Phillippe For Son Deacon's Album Release Party After Filing For Divorce From Jim Toth
- Reese Witherspoon Is 'Embracing this New Chapter of Her Life' After Shocking Jim Toth Divorce
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Witherspoon's love life has kept fans intrigued over the years, having dated numerous A-listers. After a romance with Ryan Phillippe, whom she met at her 21st birthday party, the pair starred together in the 1999 film Cruel Intentions. Following their divorce in 2006, with the couple welcoming daughter Ava Phillippe, 25, and son Deacon Phillippe, 21, their relationship had a tumultuous end.
Reese went on to marry Jim Toth in 2011 and welcomed son Tennessee, now 12. The couple announced their divorce in March 2023, emphasizing, "Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter." They finalized their divorce in August 2023.
Despite keeping her relationship with Oliver mostly under wraps, the actress has frequently expressed her love for her children, often sharing her parenting journey on social media.
"Mother’s Day is a beautiful day to reflect on how lucky I am to have these 3 souls in my life," she wrote on Instagram in May.
She continued: "It’s the journey of four very different souls intertwined in the most connected way. Each one of these kids has made me a better person by sharing their unique gifts and their open hearts with mine.”
Witherspoon concluded, "Motherhood has been such a gift to me. Thank you Ava, Deacon and Tenn … I love you more than you will ever know.🌷🌻🌸."