Reese Witherspoon Is 'Embracing this New Chapter of Her Life' After Shocking Jim Toth Divorce
Reese Witherspoon is determined to keep a more optimistic mindset following her divorce from Jim Toth.
“Reese is embracing this new chapter of her life — looking forward to the future, reflecting on everything she’s been through and trying not to judge herself for taking a break when she needs it,” an insider spilled of the Big Little Lies alum.
The source explained that stepping away from the spotlight a bit has helped the star though this tough time, as even the actress herself admitted, “I’ve been trying really hard to find balance outside of work."
In order to reach a happy-medium, she "dialed down" her hours on the job, the source said.
The insider added that Witherspoon has started to spend more of her new free time with family and friends, which is what allowed her to embark on a trip to Paris with her mom, Betty Reese, and her two nieces.
The readjustment also led to the movie star learning quite a few things about herself.
“I’ve learned a lot,” she said, “and I reward myself for the hard things that little Reese went through.”
“I’ve definitely had a lot of not sane moments in my life, crying on the kitchen floor and my kids putting their stuffed animals on me going, ‘It’s going to be OK mom,’” the mother-of-three confessed.
"I feel really fortunate that I am able to get help, that at times that I’ve needed it, I’ve been able to take medicine. I’ve learned coping mechanisms my entire life. Depression is real. There’s nothing embarrassing or shameful about any of this,” she added.
As OK! previously reported, through this difficult divorce — which the couple announced in March 2023 — Witherspoon has been able to depend on her kids, Ava Phillippe, Deacon Phillippe and Tennessee Toth, for support.
"It’s been a difficult year for her,” a source said of the actress, who shares her oldest two children with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. “But leaning on her kids is helping.”
“She had them young and is enjoying this phase,” they added of the 24-year-old and the 20-year-old. “She genuinely loves hanging out with them and their friends and partners.”
Witherspoon and her daughter "love going to concerts and taking weekend trips," according to the insider, who added that "Deacon is pursuing music, and Reese loves going to his gigs around town.”
In March, Toth, 53, and Witherspoon, 47, shared a statement on social media about their split after a decade of marriage.
“We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together,” the joint statement read. “Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.”
